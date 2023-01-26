Jenelle Evans Writes ‘Sweetest’ Note for Her Child

Former “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans wrote a note for her daughter, Ensley, on her 6th birthday. Ensley is Evans’ youngest child, whom she shares with her husband, David Eason.

Evans, 31, said time was flying.

“How did 6 years go by THAT quick?!” she wrote on Instagram.

“You’re the most sweetest and caring little girl I know!” she continued. “The love she has for her family is amazing. You will go so far some day when you’re older and I can’t wait to see where that big personality is going to take you!”

Evans included a few pictures from Ensley’s birthday, too.

Ensley sat in between her parents for the first photo, where she wore a glitter dress and paper party hat. The next picture showed Maryssa — Eason’s 16-year-old daughter from his first marriage — and Kaiser, Evans’ 8-year-old middle son from her relationship with Nathan Griffith.

The rest of the photos were of Ensley in her party dress, and the last photo showed Kaiser with his arm around his younger sister.

Eason shared a birthday post for Ensley on his own page. “My princess is already 6 yall, I can’t believe how time flys!” he wrote.

Evans first appeared on “16 and Pregnant” in 2010 when she was pregnant.

However, Eason was fired from “Teen Mom” in 2018 after writing offensive comments on social media. Evans was fired the following year after Eason shot and killed their dog, a French bulldog name Nugget.

Evans said she was asked to sign another contract with MTV in 2023, but she declined.

Ensley Picked Out Her Own Party Dress

Evans showed some behind-the-scenes footage on TikTok, saying she and Eason picked out a dress for Ensley to wear — but they wanted Ensley to choose which one she liked best.

The first dress — Eason’s choice — was a sparkly blue dress with puffy sleeves. Evans’ choice, also a shimmering dress, was sleeveless, silver and had a bow at the top.

Evans had Ensley cover her eyes before she showed her the choices. The 6-year-old said she liked both choices but preferred her mom’s option.

Where Was Jace?

Noticeably missing from Ensley’s birthday was 13-year-old Jace, Evans’ eldest son from her relationship with her high school boyfriend, Andrew Lewis. Evans signed over custody of Jace to her mother, Barbara Evans, when Jace was a baby. She’s been fighting to regain her parental rights for years.

In her last update, Evans said that she was still fighting with her mom for custody.

“There’s a lot of personal stuff that’s been going on with my family lately, where actually Jace should be living with me,” Evans said via Instagram Stories in October 2022, per People.

The court battle is ongoing but she didn’t want to bash her mother.

Evans became emotional when addressing rumors about her parenting.

“This persona that I’m just a bad mom… I do everything in my world for my kids, and I try my hardest to be the best damn mom I can be,” she said, per People. “I don’t mean to cry, but comments like this really hurt.”