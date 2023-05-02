Jenelle Evans Gives Fans a Video Tour of Her New Boat

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans, 31, took to TikTok on April 29 to give fans a grand tour of her new boat.

The mother-of-three told viewers that she and her husband, David Eason, bought the 38-foot boat in Virginia and are planning to drive it back home to North Carolina.

The boat includes a functional kitchen complete with a stove and full refrigerator, two bathrooms, and two bedrooms. Evans only showed one of the bedrooms in the tour video but clarified in a TikTok comment that the boat has two bedrooms. The MTV star added that she is planning to renovate parts of the space in the future.

Fans React to Jenelle’s New Purchase

“Teen Mom” fans congratulated Evans on her new purchase in the comment section.

“[Jenelle], I’m proud of you girl for how far you’ve come 🙏💕,” one TikTok user wrote.

“So glad you are growing up!! Love ya girl,” a second user commented.

“You are looking really good honey,” a third user added. “Really healthy and happy!! Good for you, you have grown sooo much…🥰.”

“Good job girl!!!!” a fourth user exclaimed.

Jenelle Hints That Her OnlyFans Money Helped Buy Her Boat

On April 30, Evans hinted that she used her OnlyFans money to buy her and David’s new boat. The “Teen Mom” star shared a TikTok video of her singing along to the country song “Buy Me a Boat” by Chris Janson.

Evans lipsynced along to the lyrics, “Yeah, and I know what they say, money can’t buy everything, well, maybe so, but it could buy me a boat.” She included text in the video that read, “Not even a year starting a $picy $ite.”

She captioned the video, ” I owe yall 😈.”

According to the Complex, OnlyFans is “a subscription-based social media platform where users can sell and/or purchase original content.” Complex reported that the site first garnered public attention during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for sex workers to make money online but has since “ballooned into a world of its own, where artists, entertainers, sex workers, and others can monetize their influence.”

OnlyFans has become the newest way celebrities and influencers are monetizing their image by charging fans a monthly fee in return for exclusive content. Evans, for example, charges fans $20 a month to view her exclusive content.

Evans announced she was joining OnlyFans in a May 2022 Instagram story.

“Can’t cancel me here,” she wrote alongside a video of her in a bikini, Heavy previously reported.

Evans has received both support and criticism for her involvement with the subscription-based site. In a February 4 TikTok, the “16 and Pregnant” alum defended her decision to be an OnlyFans creator after a fan suggested she was not a responsible adult because of her involvement with the site.

“If I was a responsible adult, I’d be paying my bills, right?” Evans said in the February video. “Seems like I’m doing that, right? There [are] so many different ways to make money these days…So, if I want to find a different way to make money and if that [is] a spicy site, more power to me, right?”