PHOTO: Jenelle Evans Shows Off Brand New Hair Look

It’s back to the salon for former “Teen Mom 2” cast member Jenelle Evans. The former MTV star took to Instagram on February 7 to share the results of her latest cut and color with her hairdresser, Kristina Parker, and Evans is all smiles.

Evans has had many different styles in the past year, having transitioned from black to maroon over the Summer, and lightening to brown with blonde highlights in the Fall. This week, Evans amped up the blonde highlights throughout her hair to “brighten” the look.

“What extensions did we use? 😂💁🏼‍♀️ JK! Once again [Kristina] made my hair look ahhhhmazing! Brightened the blonde but kept the dimension. If you’re in the #MyrtleBeach area stop by and check her out ✨,” Evans captioned the photo of her new hairdo.

Jenelle Evans Holds Q&A While Having Her Hair Done

Evans opened up her Instagram stories to fan questions on February 6 while having her hair done, and answered questions on a lot of different topics.

When asked “If you could do any job what would it be?” Evans responded, “Producing my own tv show, without me being on it. I’ve always been interested in directing and editing film.” She also shared that she used her “Teen Mom” money on “My house, land, filming equipment for content I make now, and still deciding what to do next. I’m scared and don’t know what’s best to invest in,” asking fans to give her ideas on where to invest.

Recently, fellow “Teen Mom” alumni Kailyn Lowry and Chelsea Houska both opened up about how they don’t want to be limited or underestimated in their professional careers given their starts in reality television, and one fan asked Evans about the same topic, writing, “How do you keep going? The past footage and people trying to keep you in a box?”

Evans shared her advice to “Just focus on the future and block out the past as much as possible 💯 💗”.

A final fan sparked the inspiration for Evans’s hair transformation caption when they asked her “Do you have extensions?” to which Evans responded with a definite, “NOPE! 🥰”

Jenelle Evans Still Can’t Comment on Her ‘House Sinking’

Another fan question asked if Evans was “still under an NDA about your house sinking?” to which the MTV star answered “Unfortunately yes lmao But it’s all good now thanks to [her husband David Eason]”

Evans previously commented on reports that her Riegelwood, North Carolina was “sinking” or a “swamp”, and called out the original source on January 16, 2023 on her Twitter, writing, “You don’t have proof my house is sinking, you say I live in a swamp.. but you still report it and have to add it to your latest article about the Teen Mom Family Reunion ratings? 🙃 you’re just picking sides, just admit it lol”.

This comes after Evans shared that her house was flooded and “sinking” in a 2018 episode of “Teen Mom 2”, when she shared with a friend that she and Eason were told that they “put too much dirt on the land to fill our puddles and that we’re making all the water go down under our house.”

