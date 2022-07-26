VIDEO: Jenelle Evans Trashed for ‘All Brown’ School Lunch

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans was criticized by some people online after she shared a video to TikTok where she packed school lunches for her two youngest children, 5-year-old Ensley and 8-year-old Kaiser.

Evans captioned the video, “Making my kids lunch again 🥪💗”

“First, we start out with some chickpeas and they’re honey-roasted,” she said at the beginning.

“Next, I added them a sweet cookie. I should have added grapes but I added pretzels instead,” Evans explained, showing herself add pieces of food into bento boxes. “Then I added a ham and cheese sandwich to both their packs.”

Kaiser, who was bullied online for his size, requested something green.

“It was kaiser’s idea to get some peas for lunchtime,” Evans said. “I don’t know, he’s obsessed. And then we give them a granola bar for a snack and they have a little mini spite. Now, I also pack them water.”

Evans’ eldest son, 12-year-old Jace, lives with her maternal grandmother, Barbara Evans. She has had custody of Jace since he was 1 year old.

Fans on Reddit Blasted Evans for Packing an ‘All-Brown’ Lunch

People on Reddit were not pleased when they saw what foods Evans sent to school for her children.

An original poster took a recording of Evans’ TikTok and shared it on the Teen Mom subreddit on July 26. “Another all-brown lunch for the kids,” they wrote. Within four hours, the thread garnered more than 700 comments.

“It seems like she has no idea how to properly nourish herself or her kids. Where are the f****** vegetables or fruit? Jesus,” one person wrote.

One of the top comments, with more than 200 upvotes, was about Kaiser asking for the peas.

“It was Kaiser’s idea to have peas for lunch” your kid is literally begging for a vegetable, Jen,” it said.

Some people chastised Evans for not adding healthy options.

“Grapes! Cucumber! Yogurt! Banana! It’s not hard, Jenelle. Those are real-life foods that exist. I’m really starting to think they are that uneducated when it comes to food,” they wrote.

Kaiser Was Body-Shamed Online

Kaiser’s father, Nathan Griffith, came to his son’s defense when someone online ridiculed his body.

“Kaiser buddy… I hate to say this, but, you’ll have people like this your whole life,” Griffith wrote via Instagram on July 21. “The people who think they deserve more, the people who think they are better, the people that don’t have a loving father, the people that are jealous, the people with dark souls and so much more people that are bitter.”

The social media user wrote to Griffith in the comments section under one of his photos with Kaiser. “Aren’t you a gym freak? Why don’t you teach your son some tips because clearly he needs it,” they wrote.

“WOW!!! Hopefully, this is a joke. Body shaming a kid for his weight,” Griffith responded. “First of all Karen (and if you’re kidding, then I apologize for what I’m about to say), have you seen my cheeks!?!? My whole family have chunky cheeks. Second of all, do I have him full time??? No! And when I do we are very active.”

Evans didn’t respond to the body-shaming.