Jenelle Evans Cries in New Video After Being ‘Dropped’

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans was dropped by SewSewYou, the company she working with to launch an activewear line.

“Been crying all morning. Sorry to let everyone’s hopes up but @sewsewyou has dropped me because of haters,” she wrote via Instagram and TikTok on November 12, 2021. “There won’t be a clothing line anymore 😞💔 #HeartBroken.”

But Evans isn’t giving up. She revealed she’s going to release her fashion line on her own website.

In her second post of the day, Evans talked about the current state of her mental health. “Trying to put makeup on but we all have hard days,” the mother-of-three captioned the video.

The clip shows Evans crying while an a cappella version of Colbie Caillat’s “Try” plays in the background.

“Always wanted to be accepted by others. Always being nice to everyone I meet and hoped to get it in return. Reputation ruined at the age of 17,” the Noth Carolina native wrote. “Feels like I’ll never get to redeem myself and the positive life I have created for my family.”

“The media/TV can really destroy a person’s mental health. Always worried ‘if they like me,’” she continued. “But in the end, the only thing that matters is if my family is happy. But being accepted for the person I truly am would be nice”

SewSewYou Is a Global Company

SewSewYou, a company that works with “today’s top influencers” to deliver sustainable fashion, has the mission of clothing that is “meaningful and made on-demand.”

“As a full-service solution, we handle every detail working hand-in-hand with our influencers through the design process while assessing the environmental impact. We are unique—we hold zero product inventory and make each garment on-demand,” their website says. “In that, we hope to shift the fast fashion industry and create a sustainable future for fashion one garment at a time.”

SewSewYou says they are globally backed: “We have the support of a global powerhouse who share our core sustainability values while producing the highest quality products.”

Evans’ Line Was Supposed to Drop Days Before It Was ‘Canceled’

Evans’ activewear line called “Stay Cozy,” which was geared towards mothers, was slated to drop on November 17, 2021, less than a week before SewSewYou canceled.

“My big secret I’ve been working on that I can finally announce! ✨🧘🏻‍♀️,” she wrote via Instagram on November 2, 2021. “Soon I will be launching new activewear/loungewear clothing line!”

“Each piece has been specifically designed with moms in mind: high waisted, great quality fabric, and printed on demand,” she continued. “My collection #StayCozy will be available Nov. 17th!”

Evans faced backlash from some fans, who criticized the “Teen Mom 2” alum’s decision to start an activewear line. The former MTV personality has battled fat-shaming in the past. In September, she announced she was making an effort to eat healthier.

“Eating healthier lately!” she said on September 13, 2021. “Cut out a lot of fast food, soda, and bread. I haven’t been trying, but I am losing weight without working out!”

“Feeling great lately,” Evans continued. “Focusing more on my mental health and body has been more than amazing and very rewarding in my opinion.”

