Jenelle Evans Celebrates Memorial Day Weekend on Labor Day

“Teen Mom’s” Jenelle Evans is celebrating Memorial Day, even though it’s Labor Day.

The photo incorrectly honoring the holiday has since been deleted, but images of the post have circulated on Twitter, as seen below, captured by the Instagram account Teenmom.tea.

In the comments section of the tweet, according to The Sun, one person wrote, “She doesn’t know what Labor Day is because she doesn’t work.”

Another wrote, “I get those two mixed up all the time by complete accident and absent-mindedness. Lmao.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Have Slammed Evans on TikTok

Over the past few days, fans have ridiculed Evans for her TikTok videos, which often show her dancing or lip-syncing to a song.

In the video shown above, one Reddit user commented, “She is so embarrassing.”

Another commented, “I laughed so hard at this.” A third simply wrote, “Struggle.”

Evans boasts an impressive 2 million followers on TikTok and 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

How Many Children Does Evans Have?

Evans has three children, and according to Cheatsheet, she has struggled to maintain custody of all those children at different points in time.

In October 2020, TMZ wrote: “A judge has signed off on the custody arrangement between the exes to parent their son, Kaiser … and it includes a detailed schedule. According to the docs, Jenelle retains primary physical custody of the 6-year-old, while Nathan gets him every other weekend.”

More recently, TMZ reported that Evans had regained custody of her son Jace; however, her mother told TMZ that she has custody of Jace.

TMZ reported, “Barbara says Jace has recently been going back and forth between her house and Jenelle’s due to the pandemic … Jace goes to Jenelle’s house for 3-4 days at a time, in part just so he has a change of scenery. He’ll go over there to do his schoolwork … then he comes back to Barbara’s.”

As fans may recall, Evans’ husband, David Eason, shot and killed their dog in 2019, and the incident made headlines.

Eason later attempted to justify his actions, saying, “I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s**t at all.”

In an exclusive interview with People, Eason later said, “It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger. This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again. If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again.”

Evans later said, “I have [forgiven him], and we went to co-parenting counseling sessions — it’s kind of like a marriage session in one. And he’s also taken anger management classes; he took six classes, completed the whole course. So I mean, he did do things to try to better himself. We’ve been working out really well ever since. We got over it.”