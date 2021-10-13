Jenelle Evans Embroiled in Instagram Battle With Cellulite Company

Jenelle Evans is involved in social media drama with the company cellu-light.

On October 12, Evans shared the photo below on her Instagram story.

The text on the picture read: “If you’re following @cellulight.offiial please go unfollow. I have been receiving messages that peoples orders aren’t being delivered. I’m sorry for anyone who was scammed, so was I. Make sure to request a refund.”

In a follow-up story on her Instagram, Evans filmed herself saying, “Right after I posted about it the first time, people were messaging me saying, ‘I didn’t receive my product, do you know where it is? This is bullshit’… so I made sure to message the company. I said, ‘hey you know my customers aren’t getting their products’…. Now, cellulite reached out to me and said ‘hey will you work with us?’ Then, as soon as I posted the ad, I had people contacting me saying ‘I didn’t receive this product…'”

Evans continued, “I have screenshots of all this… but I’m not gonna go into it. It’s just useless drama.”

She concluded, “I guess they’re not good at shipping.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Cellu-Light Claps Back at Evans

On October 12, cellu-light’s Instagram story was updated to include screenshots of Evans’ direct messages.

As seen in the photograph from the company’s story below, cellu-light messaged Evans’ stating that her payment was made Wednesday and that proof of payment was returned. “I think you should have the money but if you don’t have, you should receive it after the weekend I think. Thank you.”

The direct messages then showed Evans’ replying: “Do you know when the payment will hit my account? It still hasn’t.”

Evans then messaged the same thing once again.

The company addressed the drama on the next page of its Instagram story, writing, “You tell your community that we are a scam on the pretext that you did not receive our payment when we sent you proof… You are lying to your community… you have not received any complaint message. All orders are delivered as we always have! Take care of yourself.”

A photo of the company’s story can be seen below.

On the final page on their Instagram story, the company wrote: “To thank Jenelle, we have decided to give you an exclusive offer. Get 50% OFF with code <SCAM50>. Only for the first 20 people. Be quick and enjoy.”

Fans Weigh In on the Drama

Now, fans are speaking up.

On Reddit on October 12, a user posted a screenshot of the company’s story.

One person replied, “Petty and I love it.”

Another wrote, “why didn’t they just post proof of payment (w private info blocked obviously) though.”

A third commented, “Funny, but equally as trashy as she is.”

According to their website, Cellu-light promises its users that they will “Say goodbye to cellulite in less than a week!”

The cellu-roll costs $49.99 as of October 12.