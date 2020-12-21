Jenelle Evans Slams Chelsea Houska (Again) in New Interview

Here we go again! Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is still upset about the way Chelsea Houska was portrayed on the MTV reality show. During an interview on the podcast The Family Tree, which was later taken down after backlash from listeners, Jenelle claimed that producers never showed Chelsea as her “raw” self. Jenelle has alleged that she was made out to be the villain while Chelsea apparently got a “golden” edit.

Jenelle told the podcasts hosts–Alex and Shane Cunningham–that the South Dakota native was preferred. “You have Chelsea, who they portrayed as the Golden One,” the mother-of-three said, as first noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“Like, I knew some things she would do behind closed doors when we would go to the Reunion shows but that was never brought up,” the North Carolina resident continued. “I’m not trying to rat her out, or even say the things she did but I’m just saying she’s not a goodie-two-shoes. It makes me upset that they wouldn’t show her raw footage but they made me out to be like a villain.”

Jenelle Has Bashed Chelsea Online in the Past

It’s not the first time Jenelle has thrown shade at Chelsea. She indirectly shaded the fan-favorite when she revealed she was leaving Teen Mom 2 after 11 years with the series.

“Good for her,” Jenelle told E! News. “I feel her story wasn’t honest to begin with so maybe TV isn’t meant for her.” She also accused Chelsea of not having an “authentic” storyline.

Jenelle took the opportunity to take another swipe at Chelsea when a TikTok user asked the MTV alum to spill some tea on her former co-star. “I know her personally and we aren’t on the same level,” the MTV alum wrote, as cited by In Touch Weekly. “I’m not going to sit here just talking s***.”

Why ‘The Family Tree’ Removed Their Interview With Jenelle

Those who want to hear the interview for themselves won’t be able to. The Cunnighams opened up to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup in where they explained that they didn’t know much about Jenelle before she appeared on the podcasts. They like to talk with a variety of people, and when they searched for the Teen Mom show, Jenelle was one of the most popular people who came up on Google.

“We weren’t looking at having her on as an endorsement of her character; it was more an examination of her character,” Shane told the publication on December 20 in an exclusive interview. “Our intention wasn’t to prop her up or give her a platform.

However, their fans were disappointed Jenelle was getting attention through their podcast. She was fired from Teen Mom 2 last year after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their pet, Nugget. They’ve also been accused of abusing her son, Kaiser, who Jenelle shares with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith.

“I understand [why people are upset],” Shane continued. “Children and animals is a line that you don’t cross. Although she didn’t hurt the dog herself, she did end up staying with her partner and that’s unforgivable for a lot of people…The last thing we wanted was to seem we were sympathetic to anyone being unkind to animals and kids.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: How Building Their Dream Hope Helped Chelsea & Cole DeBoer’s Marriage