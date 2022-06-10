VIDEO: Jenelle Evans Reignites Feud With Chelsea Houska’s Dad

Jenelle Evans rehashed some “Teen Mom” drama when recalled an incident that went down with Chelsea Houska’s dad, Randy.

Evans brought up the nearly 4-year-old feud via TikTok on June 10 after a fan asked her to debunk a rumor about having dentures. The mother-of-three disclosed two days earlier she was getting Invisalign.

“So I went to this dental specialist, I guess you could say,” Evans said, referring to her current dental journey. “And he was gonna realign my jaw because I have a really bad overbite. So that’s why I’m getting Invisalign because I have a really bad overbite, right?”

Evans Brought Fans Back to 2018

Evans then went back to October 2018 when fans worried Evans had her teeth knocked out by her husband, David Eason, after she called 911 and alleged her husband “pinned” her down and possibly cracked her collarbone. Evans later recounted the story and never pressed charges.

“Supposedly I got my teeth knocked out, right? Wrong! … If you’re dying to know, I have a retainer,” Evans said in 2018, per Us Weekly. “Why do I have a retainer on my teeth? Because I’m realigning my jaw. Instead of going the plastic surgery route, like most people do, I’m not.”

Randy Houska, a dentist, issued a response. “Jaws are ‘re-aligned’ after they have been unaligned,” he tweeted in October 2018, according to Us Weekly.

Evans wanted to dispel rumors about the alleged abuse.

“People believed Randy because he is a dentist. Articles were written about Randy’s comments all over the internet,” she captioned her video.

Evans claimed Randy Houska has a vendetta against Eason. Randy has hated David for a while. So Mr. Randy was trying to insinuate that my husband was hurting me when it wasn’t true,” she said at the end of her video.

Chelsea Houska never responded to the drama between her father and her former co-star.

Eason Seemingly Threatened Randy Houska

Eason responded to Randy Houska’s jaw comment, saying he could give the South Dakota dentist a “re-alignment” of his own.

“So Mr. Randy. Let me ask you a question, punk,” Eason said in the video, which was deleted from Instagram but uploaded to Twitter by a social media user.

“When’s the last time you had your jaw realigned?” he continued. “You need to get it straightened up? I’ll do it for ya, free of charge. Come on down to my dentist office, bud. I can even pull teeth. I can realign your jaw!”

“I’ve got guns, don’t f*** with me,” he said in the third video. “And I’ve got vicious dogs.”

He then panned the to dog, a French bulldog named Nugget, who Eason went on to kill in 2019. The fatal shooting led to Evans being fired from “Teen Mom 2.” Eason had been fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2018 after he made homophobic comments online.

Evans and Eason have one child together: 5-year-old Ensley. Evans is also the mother of 7-year-old Kaiser and 12-year-old Jace.

Evans signed away her parental rights of Jace when he was a baby. He lives with his maternal grandmother, Barbara Evans, full time.