Jenelle Evans Attacks Cher Gopman’s Clothing Line Collaboration

“Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans was not happy when “sMothered” star Cher Gopman announced that she would be working with Sew Sew You — the same company she was supposed to collaborate with.

Evans was dropped by the company in November 2021 after fans contacted them about her past controversies.

Gopman posted an Instagram reel on October 22, where she revealed it was her childhood dream to create a clothing line.

“Feeling so grateful for all the love and support you all have shown for my collection!” she wrote. “I never thought this would be possible, the little girl inside me is screaming with joy…. I am beyond thankful and thank you, @sewsewyou! This is truly a dream come true.”

Gopman showed a book that contained sketches and struggled to hold back tears of joy in the clip. Her line will be available until October 24, or whenever it sells out.

Evans Said Her Own Clothing Line Was ‘Destroyed’

Evans wasn’t exactly thrilled for the reality star.

“Sew sew you completely destroyed my clothing line,” she wrote in the comments section.

“Sew sew you had me design all my clothes, produce them, then it came down to promoting my clothing line and they got a few haters that messaged them because you know I have 3 million… and they completely cancelled my entire clothing line,” she said.

The former “Teen Mom” star warned Gopman not to work with the company.

“I cried for 4 days straight,” she said. “My fans are still upset about all of it. DONT USE SEW SEW YOU.”

Evans had hoped to release an activewear line of her own until she was “dropped” by the clothing company.

“Been crying all morning. Sorry to let everyone’s hopes up but @sewsewyou has dropped me because of haters,” she wrote at the time. “There won’t be a clothing line anymore 😞💔 #HeartBroken.”

The reality star feared her past would always haunt her. “Feels like I’ll never get to redeem myself and the positive life I have created for my family,” she said.

Heavy reached out to Gopman and Evans’ rep for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

Evans Ranted About Her Mother And Custody

Around the same time that Evans denounced Gopman’s collaboration, she made multiple TikTok videos where she opened up about her custody agreement with her mother, Barbara Evans.

The former “Teen Mom” star signed away her parental rights of her eldest son, 13-year-old Jace, in 2010. Since then, she promised she would regain custody of her firstborn, but has never been able to successfully do so.

According to the North Carolina native, there’s been an ongoing custody case for two years and she’s ready for Jace to live with her.

Evans’ manager, August Keen, was “confident” Jace would be returned to his mother.

“All I can say is Jenelle is in good spirits and going through the legal process to regain custody, we expect Jace to be home at some point,” Keen told Heavy in an exclusive statement. “Jace spends a lot of his time at home with Jenelle and his siblings. He couldn’t be any happier at home with her, where he belongs.”

Evans claimed Jace likes being at her house and learning from her husband, David Eason. She said they work on cars and go hunting together.

“He’s been changing brakes, changing tires and stuff like that with David. So that’s been awesome,” she told E! News in May.

Evans wants to be the primary caregiver in Jace’s life, and she wants Barbara to reprise her role as grandmother.

“I get him every other weekend,” Evans told E! News. “If she wants to compromise, I’ll switch roles and have him during the week and she can have him every other weekend instead.”