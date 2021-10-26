Jenelle Evans Slams Individual ‘Teen Mom’ Stars in New Tweets

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans went after her former co-stars in a string of tweets on October 26, 2021. Evans offered commentary on the spat between Cheyenne Floyd and Mackenzie McKee, with the controversial MTV alum offering her support to McKee.

While tweeting, she took a moment to slam “Teen Mom OG” star Maci Bookout, Catelynn Baltierra and Amber Portwood for backing Floyd.

Evans, 29, retweeted a message from a fan that said: “Chey is the biggest hypocrite she can say racist things & not have backlash the moment Mack says something ignorant but acknowledges even ask for help to correct herself she’s a bad person they are all hypocrites.”

Evans then called out Bookout, Baliterra and Portwood. “Honestly, I can’t believe Maci and Cate would act this way. You can expect Amber to but damn I know how McKenzie feels and it bothers me,” she said. “That’s all.”

Evans accused the “OG” stars of being “Mean Girls” who leave people out, a feeling she’s familiar with.

“There’s a difference between being a mean girl and standing up for others,” the North Carolina native contended. “These ‘haters’ make up lots of shit and then y’all RUN with it. Months later you’re like ‘Oh shit that wasn’t true.'”

“I remember a day being singled out, locked in my hotel, crying my eyes out. Feeling alone, feeling like I wasn’t good enough for anyone. Being a ‘mean girl’ isn’t the best choice and I hope some of you are never like that,” Evans continued. “Mental Health Awareness IS REAL.”

Evans Wants McKee to ‘Stay Strong’

They might not be following each other on Twitter, but Evans wanted McKee to know that she was in her corner.

“Y’all… leave McKenzie alone. Way to make someone feel left out… per usual,” Evans started, misspelling McKee’s first name. “If you want to start pointing fingers for flaws.. I have a whole list.”

“People have been asking me about McKenzie,” Evans continued. “I know me and McKenzie have each other blocked.. lol but someone tell her I said stay strong and don’t be upset. You’re the bigger person in this situation.”

Evans added that McKee blocked her on Twitter because of “clickbait” she posted.

Floyd & McKee Are Fighting Over Her Comment About the Vice President

When Vice President Kamala Harris ascended to her role in January 2021, McKee wrote referred to her as a “colored” woman.

The situation was addressed at the April 2021 “Teen Mom OG” reunion, but it came up again when McKee apologized to Floyd ahead of the October 2021 reunion.

She didn’t receive a response from Floyd, who then blocked her on Twitter. McKee then discovered all the “Teen Mom OG” girls filmed the reunion together while she was left out. This led to McKee going on social media and claiming she was excluded because Floyd “hates” her.

That sparked multiple statements from Floyd and McKee to be released.

Floyd denied that McKee was left out because of her.

“I am not a MTV producer… I don’t call the shots. But If you feel the need to keep bullying me over things that haven’t happened to make yourself feel seen… be my guest,” she tweeted on October 23, 2021.

“You have an odd fixation on me,” Floyd continued. “Your rendition of how things happened are beyond delusional I wish you would focus on yourself and leave me alone.”

