Jenelle Evans Makes Major Announcement About New Project: ‘I’m Scared’

Former “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans revealed she’s working on a documentary about her childhood. She’s no stranger to YouTube, but the former reality TV personality is going to take this project “seriously” and plan out the series.

“Listen up: So I’m gonna start making my Youtube videos very detailed and I’ma start writing out storylines and actually like producing it really well and organizing every little thought and plan that I got for each video,” Evans said via Instagram stories on December 13, per Teen Mom Things. “So I’ma take it more seriously now.”

Evans doesn’t trust anyone else to tell her story so she’s going to be working on the project alone.

“If you guys go and join my YouTube channel that would be great because, um, I feel like my voice needs to be heard,” she said. “And I feel like the only way I’m gonna do it the right and proper way is if I tediously make sure I do it the right way.”

“And I only trust myself, so. I really don’t want to hire other people to be involved with this,” she added. “It’s gonna be interesting.”

Evans appeared on “Teen Mom” from 2010 to 2019. She was fired by MTV after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget. Eason had been fired by “Teen Mom” the year before for writing homophobic and racist comments on social media.

Evans Will Be Releasing New Information

Evans is going to be shedding light on things like never before. She teased that the YouTube series will expose “new information” that’s never been released.

“No one really knows about it, you know, my childhood or how I grew up,” she said. “The things I’ve went through and witnessed and it’s gonna be pretty hard stuff to hear and it’s gonna be pretty hard for me to share it with all of you guys honestly, I’m scared.”

Even though Evans is apprehensive about releasing the series, she thinks social media users will be able to connect with her story. She also thinks it will explain some of the behavior she displayed via “Teen Mom.”

But I think people can relate and I think it needs to shed light on how I acted as a teenager and what I was exposed to growing up. That’s all I’m gonna say for now.

Evans Doesn’t Want to Hurt Other People’s Feelings

Evans said that sharing her childhood with the world could impact other people.

“The only reason why I’m really scared to share any of my childhood is because of hurting other people’s feelings,” she said.

But she’s not letting that hold her back. “I just gotta tell like my reality and what really happened,” she said. “I’m gonna be honest. What happened really happened and you can’t take it back now.”

The day before Evans said she was going to launch a new YouTube series, she fought with Eason online. She asked why he had “blocked” her number and claimed he cared about Facebook more than he cared about her.

Evans didn’t address the drama with Eason.