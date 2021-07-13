Jenelle Evans Accused of Neglecting Kids After TikTok Video

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans was accused of “severe neglect” after her husband David Eason posted a video to TikTok on July 12 that some viewers found “disturbing” and “terrifying.” T

he conversation first bubbled on Reddit after Eason’s post showed their walls covered in markings from the children. While Eason claimed the brown markings were from mud, viewers suspected it was feces.

“This is absolutely terrifying,” one commenter said. “First of all, how those kids were allowed to be left unsupervised for that long, that many times, that they were able to do this astounds me… I’m honestly scared for those kids.”

“Oh wow is right. This is scary,” another added. “He’s trying to pass it off as quirky and creative but his tone is terrifying. As many have said, this isn’t a moment of naughty kids — this is severe neglect. Those kids are not supervised at all, ever.”

Most people continued to slam Eason and Evans’ parenting. “I had four kids…none of them wrote on the walls. Ensley’s room looks like she’s locked in it and gets bored and scribbles on everything,” they wrote. “These people are pigs.”

Eason and Evans were dismissed from “Teen Mom 2” a year apart. First Eason was fired in 2018 and then Evans was canned the following year after her husband shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget.

Eason and Evans have one child together, daughter Ensley, and then they both have two children from other relationships. Evans’ oldest son, 11-year-old Jace, is from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis and her middle son, 7-year-old Kaiser, is from her relationship with ex-fiance Nathan Griffith. Evans announced Kaiser was spending the summer with his father this year.

Eason is the father to 13-year-old Maryssa — who lives with him — and 7-year-old Kaden from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Olivia Leedham.

Evans has gone on to rebrand herself as a TikTok influencer, though most longtime fans of “Teen Mom 2” have not softened to the North Carolina resident.

Eason Claimed the Markings Were Artwork

Based on his commentary, Eason wasn’t disturbed by his dirty walls. He said the kids were artists who were expressing themselves by defacing the walls.

“Do you have some future artists living in your home and they’re practicing all over your walls?” he said at the beginning of the three-minute video. “And not only are they practicing art, but they’re also practicing finger paining with mud — whatever that is — some of these marks.”

“It’s all in good fun. It’s just all fun to them, apparently,” Eason continued. “But you know what, I think this is the start of something really great. If they can do this, man, they can do anything.”

The North Carolina native then went into the children’s room, first showing how 4-year-old Ensley scribbled on her bed. “You know, this bed was beautiful, but now it’s even more beautiful,” he said.

Eason continued to walk around the house, saying he was going “on a tour here of the gallery.” He went into 6-year-old Kaiser’s room, showing that the child drew his name and then crossed it out.

“I wouldn’t dare take any of this off, but even if I did, I would have to spend a fortune in magic erasers,” Eason said at the end of the clip.

TikTok Commenters Weren’t Pleased Either

While people on Reddit tend to be more negative than those who use Reddit, TikTok responders also had mixed views of Eason’s latest post.

Most people commented that they would have cleaned the walls by now.

Eason did get some support from his wife. “Always something new,” Evans wrote back, adding smiling emojis.

It seemed like some people agreed that their walls also looked the same, while others accused Eason and Evans of leaving their children unattended.

