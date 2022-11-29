Jenelle Evans Comments on Chrisley Family Scandal

Former “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans had something to say after she came across a news story about Savannah Chrisley taking care of her brother, Grayson, and her niece, Chloe, while her parents — Todd and Julie Chrisley — went to prison.

Evans shared the story on Facebook and added some commentary of her own.

“This really blows my mind,” she wrote in a since-deleted post, which was preserved on Reddit. “Hearing about their story makes me really cherish my time with my family and the little voice in my head reminds me ‘stay out of trouble.’”

Evans scrubbed the post from her page, but a discussion about Evans’ comments on the Chrisley family continued via Reddit.

“What does she even mean by this lol?” an original poster asked.

“Normal people don’t have to be reminded to stay out of trouble,” reads one of the most popular comments.

Some fans thought Evans’ response was strange. “What a weird thing to post,” they said. “She’s 30. She’s not some career criminal trying to escape a life of crime.”

The Chrisleys Aren’t Giving Up

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years and Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison after they were found guilty of tax and fraud crimes, according to a press release.

But they’re not going down without a fight.

The Chrisleys are slated to appeal their convictions and prison sentences, the Los Angles Times reported.

“Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid,” Chrisley attorney Alex Little said in a statement, cited by the LA Times. “Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”

Savannah Chrisley Said Her ‘New Normal’ Is Taking Care of Her Minor Brother and Niece

With Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley imprisoned, 25-year-old Savannah Chrisley has become the new matriarch of the family.

“I come home Tuesday, and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family,” she said on her podcast, “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.”

“I’ve never been away from my family for holidays,” she continued. “So, I just ask that you show up and try to understand where I’m coming from and to have some grace for me and my family and to stop with the negative comments because it hurts.”

Savannah said the legal system has “failed” her parents and has impacted their whole family. “I’m not really sure what my future is going to look like,” the podcast host said. “The short term is really painful and really difficult.”

The reality TV star said she some people were being “hateful” in the situation and she asked the negative people on social media to unfollow her.

“I definitely suffer from high-functioning depression,” Savannah Chrisley wrote. “It’s a real, real thing.”

She’s also looking out for her parents. The podcast host said she’s been turning off the comments on Todd and Julie Chrisley’s social media pages so people cannot say negative things.

“Their mental health is more important than someone else’s opinions,” she said on her podcast. “I’m doing all that I can do to save what is left of their mental health at the moment.”