Jenelle Evans Calls Out Body-Shamers on Instagram

“Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans recently clapped back at body-shamers who took issue with her recent bikini picture.

On June 12, Evans posted a photo on Instagram of her posing in thigh-deep water while wearing a blue-patterned swimsuit and oversized sunglasses.

Some fans loved the photo, stating Evans looked “happy [and] healthy,” while other fans criticized her new look and claimed her swimsuit was too small.

According to The Sun, Evans addressed the comments in an Instagram story, writing, “for everyone commenting that my ‘bathing suit is too small’ those are my ribs, not my boobs.”

“I’m only [five feet] lol,” she continued.

Jenelle Evans Calls Out Haters on TikTok

Evans’s recent bikini controversy is not the first time the “Teen Mom” star has clapped back at her haters.

In a May 31 TikTok, Evans poked fun at “Teen Mom” fans who criticized her for joining the content subscription site OnlyFans.

According to Complex, the site allows content creators to “sell and/or purchase original content” for a subscription fee. Evans charges fans $20 a month to view her exclusive content.

The North Carolina native started the TikTok with a close-up on her face and text written above her head that read, “listening to the judgment about my life.”

The video then cut to footage of Evans dancing in a bikini with text that read, “…starts a spicy site,” referring to her OnlyFans page.

“At this point I don’t care,” she wrote in the caption. She included the hashtag “judge me.”

Jenelle Evans Defends Joining OnlyFans

More recently, the 30-year-old called out her haters in a June 13 TikTok. She started the video with a picture of her and her kids with text that said, “I’m a good mother first..” She included sweet photos of her hanging out with her three kids at the river. The video then cut to photos of Evans posing in lingerie with text that read, “whatever I do second is none of your business.”

She captioned the video, “No shame in my game.” She included the devil emoji and the laughing-crying emoji.

In the comment section, some fans criticized Evans and compared her to “Teen Mom 2” alum Farrah Abraham. According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Abraham was let go from “Teen Mom 2” because of her involvement in the adult film industry.

Other fans voiced their support for the “16 and Pregnant” alum in the comments.

“Moms are more than just moms, ” one fan wrote. “We are allowed to be human beings with interests and hobbies-whatever those hobbies are.”

“Keep being you Jenelle,” another fan commented. “Don’t worry about the hate cause they will hate regardless. They [are] probably not in sync with [themself].”

“Girl you do you,” a third TikTok user added. “There will always be those that hate. Keep up with your body positivity content.”

“All of us have more than one side. I personally like all your sides. Even the spicy one,” a fourth user wrote.

You can catch up on old episodes of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” on Philo.

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Say Leah Messer’s Daughters Look ‘So Grown Up’