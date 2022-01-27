Fans are slamming Jenelle Evans after the former “Teen Mom” star showcased her cluttered closet, which even included a railroad spike toilet paper holder sitting atop a pile of shoes.

In the video, which celebrates Evans’ daughter, Ensley’s, fifth birthday, Evans takes fans through the day’s celebrations.

After she moved to the closet, she explained, “All right, so this is my closet. I don’t think y’all have ever been in here.”





Video related to fans slam jenelle evans' cluttered closet & toilet paper holder

She even cut to a large garment bag, describing it as the “VMA dress [that she] never wore.”

Fans, however, couldn’t seem to get past the disarray.

On Reddit, users slammed Evans’ closet. One person wrote, “I can just smell this picture.”

Another added, “WHY IS THE TOILET PAPER HOLDER IN THE SHOE CLOSET? I’m done.”

And a third wrote, “I’m all good with the number of pairs, but to arrange them like this, it just spells chaos. How hard is it to pick a pair, or discard a pair, when it’s like this? it adds unnecessary stress if you’re a mom trying to get ready while getting everyone else dressed.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Evans Is Accused of Wearing ‘Dirty Lingerie’

This is far from the first time Evans has faced criticism from fans. In a TikTok video uploaded on January 22, 2022, Evans danced in a black lacy outfit and sweatpants.

Not long after the video was posted, a Reddit user uploaded a compilation of Evans’ past videos in which she appears to be wearing the same black lace outfit. The caption read, “So far, she has posted 10 videos in that horrible getup.”

“Teen Mom” fans were quick to respond, with one person writing, “It’s the last piece of lingerie that she can still wedge herself into lol.”

Another wrote, “Like literally WHAT is that outfit??”

Evans’ Health Update

It has now been weeks since Evans posted an update on her health.

In early January, the “Teen Mom” star shared that she was diagnosed with two tumors in her spine and another on her neck. She shared in the video that it “hurts pretty bad.”





My Neck, My Back FINALLY HAVE ANSWERS! After multiple test and being referred to a neurologist we found out I have a cyst in my spine. This condition is called Syringomyelia. These are all the answers I have so far and will update all of you in the future. #Syringomyelia #ChiariAwareness #HealthUpdate 2021-03-23T03:13:41Z

Evans’ health issues date back to March 2021, when she posted the above YouTube video.

Evans explained that she first started experiencing issues in 2018, and tests conducted by a neurologist “came up abnormal, but not too abnormal to be concerning.”

Evans said that her doctors weren’t able to pinout the cause of her discomfort, and she subsequently visited other neurologists. In the end, though, Evans decided that the condition she related to the most is “Chiari malformation.”

She said, “I’m having a lot of neck pain and I’m having the neck cracking all the way right here where the base of my skull is and a little bit above my collarbone. I don’t know what’s wrong with my neck, but whatever’s wrong with my neck obviously caused me to get a cyst and that’s not good. None of this is good.”

In Early January, per The Sun, Evans told fans on her Instagram account that she wasn’t focused on “making content” because wanted to focus on her health.