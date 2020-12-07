Jenelle Evans Laments About Teen Mom Fans Calling The Cops

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans took to Facebook to complain about viewers calling the police on her and her family. Jenelle said she found a pregnant pitbull chained outside in the cold and started taking care of it when she was unable to find the owner. The dog has since given birth to nine puppies and Jenelle has been posting videos of the little family to social media.

Jenelle denied stealing the pitbull and claims to be helping her and the puppies. People concerned about the animals aren’t exactly thrilled that Jenelle has taken the 10 dogs into her care.

The former MTV star sounded off on people who accused Jenelle of possibly abusing the dog. “Wow, now it turns into ‘call the cops on Jenelle for a stray pitbull having puppies,’” she wrote in a December 6 Facebook post. “I did not breed this dog. I did not steal this dog. I gave this dog a home and have been feeding her.”

“Whoever left this dog chained outside being pregnant in 35-degree weather is beyond me but luckily she found us and we gave her a warm spot to sleep since then,” Jenelle continued. “Don’t leave your animals out in the freezing weather!”

Jenelle Was Fired From ‘Teen Mom’ After David Killed Their Dog

While Jenelle seemed surprised about the concern for her taking care of the new puppies, her husband has a history of killing animals. Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 in May 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family pet, a French bulldog named Nugget. The incident led to their three children briefly being removed from the home while child protective services investigated Jenelle and David.

He claimed the dog repeatedly nipped at their youngest daughter, Ensley, and he was protecting the family by killing Nugget.

Jenelle mourned Nugget’s death in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

“Nugget… I’m crying every day. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my sidekick and knew the moment I felt bad you would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons,” she wrote, as noted by ScreenRant. “Every day I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

David was never changed for Nugget’s death because of inconsistencies with Jenelle’s story. She flip-flopped about saying she heard the gunshot and denied reporting the dog’s death to police, TMZ reported.

David Killed & Ate One Of Their Goats

David also received backlash after he killed one of their goats and then cooked it and ate it in September.

“If y’all ever wondered what a goat tastes like off the grill, well I’m here to tell you it tastes like chicken, taste just like beef or pork but it’s real good. This is a ham,” he said. “People should eat more goat. It’s yum.”

David claimed he killed their goat Elvis and accused Americans of being “pansies” when it comes to food. “At about one-year-old, the males are big enough to eat and have really good meat. The females are really only good for milk but they have very rich milk,” Eason wrote at the time.

