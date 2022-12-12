Jenelle Evans Shares Cryptic Quote After David Eason Blocks Her Number

Former “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans shared a cryptic after rumors swirled that she and her husband, David Eason, were having marital problems.

“You can’t fight for a place in someone’s life because no matter how hard you try to keep your place, they’ll put you where they want to even if it’s not where you should be,” she wrote via Instagram on December 11.

Evans’ mysterious message came after she called out Eason on Facebook in a since-deleted post. “So why did you block my number?” she wanted to know. Although Evans remove the Facebook post, fans took a screenshot and posted it to Reddit. “Wish you cared about me as much as Facebook,” she said in another post, which has also been removed.

Fans Weighed In on the Possible Drama

Fans on social media suspected something happened between Eason and Evans.

One of the most popular comments was from a viewer who predicted the North Carolina native would downplay the suspected drama. “Two days from now she is going to be gaslighting us,” they wrote. “Just going to clear up some rumors since NO ONE can stand me being happy. I swear you’re all like my mom….”

Others wondered why they were fighting online instead of on social media. “Can she not walk across the house and ask him? Sheesh,” they said.

Some claimed Evans’ post was a ploy, writing things like: “I’m a firm believer that they only do this to drum up attention when they want to make a quick buck.. to get more attention to their pages.”

Eason Denied Living In a Trailer Park

@easondavid There is nothing wrong with trailers, I grew up in a trailer ♬ original sound – David Eason

In Eason’s most TikTok video, filmed on November 13, he talked to viewers about his shed. Some people accused him and Evans of living in a trailer park because they have a wall air conditioner.

Eason clarified that he filmed the video from the shed, not the house because the shed is where they go to relax, hang out, play video games and make movies.

This is not our house. This is not inside the house,” he said. “This is here to keep us cool when we’re just hanging out, playing video games and stuff. Making stupid videos like this to tell y’all that we don’t live in a trailer.

“This is not the trailer park, OK,” he continued. “We own our property. We own almost 10 acres. God. Y’all are so dumb sometimes.”

“There is nothing wrong with trailers, I grew up in a trailer,” Eason added as the caption.

Evans is more active on social media. In her last post, she talked about taking her two youngest children — 8-year-old Kaiser and 5-year-old Ensley — to Medieval Times.

“I had so much fun y’all,” Evans explained in a TikTok video. “I haven’t been here since Kaiser was like 12 months old. Ensley had never been there before.”

She said the kids had a great time and were rooting for their knight to win.