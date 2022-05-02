Jenelle Evans Ridiculed for Dancing on TikTok amid Complaints of Being Ill

Jenelle Evans has uploaded yet another video dancing on TikTok, and as usual, her followers had a lot to say about it.

The video, which was uploaded on May 1, 2022, had accrued over 900,000 views after being posted for just one day.

On TikTok, some users were supportive of the video, writing things like, “a real moms body and there’s nothing wrong with it!” and “I’m glad to see normal body types . You look good thank you for keeping it real.”

Other fans, however, were far more critical. One person wrote on Reddit, “Her lack of self-awareness needs to be studied by science.”And on the TikTok, itself, one person wrote, “did you even watch this back before you posted?” Another added, “No girl absolutely not.”

Fans were keen to point out that it seemed Evans was “feeling better” after spending the last two days posting on her Instagram Story that she felt sick.

While the Instagram Stories regarding Evans feeling sick are no longer active, a Reddit user posted snapshots to the platform. In one of the Stories, Evans uploaded a selfie and wrote, “So trained today… caught a cold.” She added, “Feel like sh**.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Evans Wrote That She Is ‘Taking Time’ to Focus On Her Health

On April 1, 2022, Evans penned a blog post for her website titled, “Life is moving fast…” In the post, she wrote that she plans on contributing daily diary entries to her site.

She wrote, “I have decided that I am going to do daily diary entries on here for what’s up with my life, updates on the family, or just how I’m feeling and maybe need to express my thoughts. I want to build a huge community with everyone and having once place to do it on my own website is an amazing outlet.”

Evans continued by writing that she has taken time to focus on her health, given that he had recently been hospitalized with check pain.

“They ruled out heart and lung issues in the ER. Since following up with my neurologist, their office has referred me to someone else who specializes in Myasthenia Gravis for a confirmed diagnosis. This new office will run more tests and one of them being another type of nerve study. I have anxiety about all of this everyday and have been mentally and physically drained.”

Evans Reflected on Her ‘Codependence’ in a Blog Post

Evans has since written two more blog posts.

The most recent was uploaded on April 3. In it, she reflected on the idea that she has never lived alone. “I’ve always been afraid to have independence by myself and afraid of what would happen in the future. I was always scared about the unknown.”

She added that she feels as though she has become more “standoffish” to new people she meets and that she feels she is constantly “knocked down” by others.

This isn’t the first time Evans has shared that she feels put down by others.

On her Instagram Story on March 31, 2022, according to Monsters and Critics, Evans wrote that she would be taking time away from TikTok.

Evans wrote, “@tiktok the bullying is real .. you should set controls like Instagram and YouTube.”

She concluded, “Taking a break from the app.”

Evans has since continued to post on TikTok.