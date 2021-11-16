Jenelle Evans Blasts ‘Haters’ After David Eason’s Arrest

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans broke her brief social media hiatus, which started when her husband, David Eason, was arrested on November 12, 2021. The mother-of-three posted a YouTube video the following day, where she talked about her now-defunct clothing line, “Stay Cozy,” which was a collaboration with the company, SewSewYou.

“I’m really upset because there’s a little hate campaign against me,” Evans, 29, said at the beginning of the video. “As you can see, my eyes are a little bit red, they’re definitely puffy. I’ve been crying for the past two days.”

Evans said she was being targeted by two groups, one on Facebook and another on Reddit.

“These two groups, in particular, have been harassing me and my life ever since I’ve been off ‘Teen Mom,’” she said.

“Um, they basically just bring up my past, um, nothing new. You know, I’ve been trying to be the best mom I can be, the best wife I can be, and just living my life, trying to stay out of trouble, trying to do good things for my life, trying to change, you know?” she said. “And, uh, people are just preventing that from happening.”

According to Evans, SewSewYou decided to cancel their deal after they received an onslaught of “hate” from social media users.

“Basically, the haters did their little detective work, found out who was going to be producing my clothing, contacted them, sent them a whole bunch of old articles,” she said.

“Um, I saw people were leaving fake reviews on their Facebook page about me, posting Jenelle’s ‘most biggest scandals’ everywhere and emailing them about it,” the former MTV personality explained. “Long story short: You know, they said they don’t have the capacity to handle all this hate email.”

Evans wasn’t worried about losing money over the deal, but she said her ego took a hit.

“My opportunity is just taken, again. I’ll move on from this and this has happened to me plenty of times before, as everyone knows. If you look it up, I’ve been canceled before,” the mother-of-three confessed. “It just hurts my feelings. I’m not losing a bunch of money on this deal. Honestly, I feel like the company needed me more than I needed them.”

Evans lamented that her past keeps marring her future.

“I’ve been working on this since December 2020 and it sucks that people are bringing up the past — nothing I did recently,” she said about the clothing line.

“It’s always the past. No one gives me a chance to talk now. They just care about what was said in the past. I’ve been trying so hard not to cry,” she continued. “I’ve been trying so hard to stay strong. And I’m literally sitting around like this all day, just thinking and thinking. Like, I’ve changed. I think I’m a great person. I think I deserve opportunities.”

Though Evans posted the video after Eason’s arrest, she didn’t talk about her husband being detained.

Eason Was Arrested for Driving With Revoked License, Open Container

According to arrest records obtained by Heavy, Eason was pulled over by police in Columbus County, North Carolina, on November 12, 2021. The father-of-three was charged with possession of an open container and driving with a revoked license. He’s slated to appear before a judge on February 16, 2022.

The former “Teen Mom 2” star was released from custody on a $750 bond, People reported.

Eason is also slated to appear before a North Carolina judge in Pender County, North Carolina, the week before, for other driving violations, which include having an expired registration tag and speeding.

