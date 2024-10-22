Jenelle Evans Says Estranged Husband & His Girlfriend Broke Onto Her Property

“Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans says her estranged husband, David Eason, attempted to make off with all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes that were in her garage.

TMZ reported that Evans, who resides in Las Vegas, informed the publication that Eason, whom she separated from in February 2024, his girlfriend, Kenleigh Heatwole, as well as three unidentified individuals, entered her property in North Carolina without her permission during the night of October 19. According to TMZ, Evans said that Eason, Heatwole, and the other individuals used bolt cutters to get into her gate. Evans went on to say that the group then entered her garage and put her motorbikes, as well as other items, in their trailer.

TMZ reported that Evans said a surveillance camera caught the incident. The publication confirmed that the video seemingly shows Eason, Heatwole, and the three unidentified individuals taking the motorbike out of Evans’ garage. According to TMZ, Eason told the sheriff’s department about his desire to get some items out of the North Carolina property that he once shared with Evans. The publication reported a deputy was sent out with Eason and his group following his conversation with the sheriff’s department.

While on her property, the deputy had a conversation with Evans by using her Ring camera. After confirming that she was not at her North Carolina home, the deputy explained that “there’s a gentlemen here getting some of his belongings.”

“I’m just standing by with him,” said the deputy in Evans’ surveillance camera video.

After Evans confirmed the deputy was speaking about Eason, she stated, “He’s not allowed to be at the house.”

“There’s a no contact order. He’s not allowed to be there,” said Evans in the surveillance camera video. People magazine reported that “a judge granted Evans’ request for a six-month domestic violence protective order for her and her three children from Eason” in May 2024.

The deputy replied that “as long as [Evans]” was not on the property, Eason could be there.

“He’s not supposed to be there right now. Like, there’s a no contact order and there’s also in place that he’s not allowed back at the property at all because we have a Bed and Board order. He had one chance to get his stuff and that was months ago,” replied Evans through her ring camera.

According to the publication, Evans stated that Eason’s actions were “in violation of a court order she got during their divorce, barring David from setting foot on the property.”

TMZ also reported that once the deputy spoke to his sergeant, Eason was given orders to return the motorbikes. Eason complied with the orders, per TMZ. However, the sergeant informed Eason he could remove his work tools from his estranged wife’s property, as reported by TMZ. According to the publication, Evans was unhappy about how the situation was handled and plans on “tak[ing] legal action against [Eason] and the cop.”

Jenelle Evans Opened up About Leaving David Eason on ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’

Evans opened up about separating from Eason, who is the father of her youngest child, Ensley, 7, in “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” season 2, episode 3. She referenced that her oldest child, Jace, 15, fathered by her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Lewis, alleged that Eason had strangled him in September 2023. According to The U.S. Sun, Eason “is facing felony battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor child abuse charge after the alleged attack on [Jace] last fall.”

“Jace ran away. Once CPS got involved. And Jace ended up at the hospital. Because when you run away, you end up at the hospital in North Carolina. Jace is like, ‘David strangled me,'” said Evans while filming the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” episode. “Then Jace is allowed to come home. But there’s criminal charges on David for strangulation and child abuse. So then, I was like, ‘David, he’s coming home. And you’ve got to leave.'”

Evans also spoke about her restraining order against her estranged husband.

“I had to write a whole statement. ‘He would throw objects, put holes in walls. [He was] emotionally abusive, saying, ‘Jenelle go kill yourself. Your mother doesn’t even love you. Cry yourself to sleep,'” said Evans on the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” episode.

Jace shared he felt safer living in Las Vegas, away from Eason, who still resides in North Carolina during the season 2 finale of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

“I feel a lot safer without David,” said Jace to his mother.

Evans responded, “I’m sorry it didn’t happen sooner.”

David Eason Has Posted About His Girlfriend on Social Media

Eason and Heatwole have been open about their relationship on social media. For instance, on September 27, Eason uploaded an Instagram picture that showed him caressing Heatwole’s face while sitting in what appears to be a car.



“I love you! ❤️,” wrote Eason in the post’s caption.

Eason also uploaded a TikTok video wherein he and Heatwole lip-synced to the song, “Guy for That” by Post Malone.

“If I had a dime for every girl out there as great as @kendoeeee I’d still be broke!” read the caption of the August 13 TikTok upload.