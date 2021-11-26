Jenelle Evans & David Eason Mocked for ‘Broke’ Thanksgiving

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans and David Eason were criticized by social media users on Thanksgiving 2021.

As documented on Reddit and Instagram, Evans shared a video of Eason prepping a turkey. But the holiday bird isn’t what caught the attention of fans. Eagle-eyed “Teen Mom” viewers noticed the brand of beer in the background of the kitchen and claimed the couple was “broke” because the alcohol comes at an affordable price.

“You know they’re broke when they resort to drinking Busch Ice,” an original poster shared to Reddit, adding a clown emoji atop of Eason’s face. The thread garnered more than 300 likes and sparked over 250 comments.

“Ooooof. I’m a recovering alcoholic and even I would never drink that s***. Not even during my lowest 🥴,” read one popular comment.

“Busch Ice for thanksgiving? Are they 20?” another said. “We are supposed to believe she’s an adult who brings in $500k and the best they can do for a holiday is Busch when we know they prefer corona?”

Some people argued Eason and Evans were abusing alcohol.

“They more likely drink cheap beer because they are heavy drinkers,” said a social media user. “I know a lot of people that aren’t broke but drink cheap, light stuff because 1: they drink ALLLL day so prefer beer that isn’t heavy and 2: they drink so much of it all the time that fiscally it just makes more sense.”

Evans Said Social Media Users Were ‘Disrespectful’

Evans, 29, created a new TikTok where she said her followers on social media weren’t being kind.

“Y’all can be so disrespectful on here,” she captioned the video.

It showed her wearing a white robe with the “Teen Mom” logo and her name sewn on the front. She mouthed the lyrics to Birdman’s song, “Respek.”

When one viewer said Evans wasn’t respectful to her mother, Barbara Evans, the “Teen Mom 2” alum responded, “Respect works both ways.”

Some people thought it was ironic that Evans was wearing a “Teen Mom” logo when she was fired from the series. “Andddd now they’re struggling for views,” Evans responded. “Their ratings report otherwise. Go Google the latest ratings.”

One person argued that Evans took the “respect” off her own name.

“Nah… I was just a teen growing up and everyone watched everything bad I went through,” the mother-of-three answered. “Bet your past isn’t great either.”

When a different person said Evans was “washed up,” the “Teen Mom 2” alum wrote back, “Use to be.”

The video has garnered more than 1.6 million views.

Evans Defended Her Husband

Evans continued to respond to social media users in the comments section for her “respect” video. When one person said Eason was “toxic” and that she should leave him, Evans referred to the North Carolina native as her “family.”

“That’s my family so I don’t care what anyone says,” she answered. “You probably won’t ever understand but that’s my business.”

Evans and Eason have been married since 2017. They hit a rough patch in the summer of 2019, but by March 2020 — right before the coronavirus pandemic — the couple confirmed they had reconnected.

“A lot of our disagreements were just bickering and arguing,” Evans told Us Weekly in March 2021 about the split. “To me, I felt like we can work through that, especially if we went to marriage counseling and we went to parenting counseling before we’d been to marriage counseling,”

“I’m just glad we got over it,” she added to the publication. “Things are a lot better.”

