Jenelle Evans Reveals David Eason’s Cancer Diagnosis

While waging war against Airbnb and one of her followers after her reservation was canceled during the Fourth of July, “Teen Mom” alum Jenelle Evans upped the ante by claiming her husband, David Eason, was a cancer survivor.
Evans talked about her husband’s health scare — which was previously unknown to fans — after fans dragged her for exposing one social media user who reported her to Airbnb.
People said Evans shouldn’t publicly disclose information about the woman, especially because she was a three-time cancer survivor.
“This woman is a triple-negative breast cancer survivor. I don’t think it will go well for you if you Dx her just saying,” one fan penned on Evans’ Facebook page.
Evans was unfazed by the woman’s medical history.
It’s unclear why Evans’ booking was dropped, though the “Teen Mom” alum has vowed to find out why. Fans suspected Airbnb declined her registration because she was filming content for her OnlyFans account.
Evans Was Accused of Doxxing the Woman
Evans introduced the woman to her followers by sharing screenshots of her Twitter bio, where she identifies as a three-time survivor of breast cancer.
Fans on Reddit Were Not Sympathetic Toward Evans
While some people on Facebook sided with Evans in the comment section under post — a majority of users on Reddit had a different response.
They weren’t sure how Eason’s cancer diagnosis had to do with Evans’ calling out the social media user over her qualms with Airbnb.
“Can somebody explain to me what the f*** David’s cancer has to do with anything? Seriously, I’m confused about what she’s trying to even say here,” they said.
“Janelle is disgusting. How is she even trying to justify doxxing someone? I don’t believe David is a cancer survivor just like I don’t believe that she’s Ill,” said a person who was suspicious about Evans’ claim.
“I mean no disrespect. But being a cancer survivor doesn’t give you a free pass to break air bnb terms and conditions and get away with it. Wtf,” a third person added.