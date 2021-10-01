VIDEO: Watch Jenelle Evans’ Husband Crash Car with Daughter Inside

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans was filming for her YouTube channel when her husband, David Eason, crashed their car with 4-year-old daughter Ensley in the back. She named the episode “car crash and drama” and uploaded it to her page on September 24.

Evans, 29, was recording a shopping haul when Eason accidentally hit another vehicle. Though Evans claimed her husband looked behind him “twice” before the crash around the 12-minute mark of the video, he didn’t appear to turn his head.

“Yesterday was the most chaotic day for me ever,” Evans explained to her followers. “I didn’t continue to film yesterday, obviously, after what happened… it was just a little fender bender.”

“We have insurance. She has insurance. It was David’s fault,” she continued. “He did look behind him twice in the video, as you saw, so it’s not like he didn’t look at all, but he did and, yeah. That happened”

Evans added that everyone was safe.

Earlier in the video, Evans filmed herself crying and said she would explain at a later date. Evans had been weeping because Farrah Abraham was invited to the “Teen Mom” spinoff. Although Evans was contacted by MTV about the “retreat,” they didn’t invite her after she said she wanted her husband to tag along.

Eason was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2018 after he tweeted homophobic and racist messages. Evans was released from the series the following year after Eason shot and killed their pet bulldog, Nugget. Evans was later replaced by “Young & Pregnant” star Jade Cline.

Evans Had Wanted to Exchange Her Car Before the Crash





Evans said the most frustrating part of the accident was that she wasn’t able to trade in her car since it was damaged. She included pictures of her car and the other person’s vehicle, which obtained more damage.

“We have to deal with that and it kinda sucks because I’ve been trying to hand in my car,” Evans explained. “I financed it at a really high amount and now it’s 50% of what it is so I can get my bill cut in half but can’t refinance it at the moment because of the negative equity, which is bulls***.”

Ultimately, though, the former MTV personality was relieved no one was hurt.

Evans Said the Person She Hit Was ‘Pissed’

It turned out that the husband of the woman they hit is a tattoo artist and he invited them to come down to his shop if they were interested in getting new ink.

“The girl was pretty cool,” Evans said in her vlog. “She was pissed off at first that we hit her but then her husband ended up coming and once he got there he was like, ‘Hey I’m a tattoo artist if you guys ever want a tattoo let us know.'”

While Evans didn’t have to disclose the “fender bender,” she wanted to talk about the incident with her followers because she doesn’t “hide her faults.”

“They knew it was an accident on both our parts and it’s alright,” she said about everyone involved in the incident. “I don’t hide my faults. I share them with you guys.” Evans added with an eye roll, “I figured eventually you’re going to find out.”

