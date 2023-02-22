Jenelle Evans Fires Off at David Eason’s Ex

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans took to Facebook in the early hours of February 22 to share her thoughts after seeing a photo of her husband David Eason’s son Kaden with his mother, Olivia Leedham.

“If only she would answer David’s phone calls these past few years. It would have been nice for him to say ‘Happy Birthday’. Would have been nice for Ensley to talk to her other brother. Would have been great if he was included in our trip to the mountains when we went skiing like when we took him to Disney a while back,” Evans opened her post, going on to defend her husband, “You see some dads NOT wanting to be involved with their kid’s lives but David has been trying EVERYTHING and YOU cannot answer one phone call and why? For control? IT WOULD BE NICE IF YOU WOULD CO-PARENT AND GET ALONG. I wouldn’t be posting this but damn it’s a little ridiculous this has been going on for this long. My kids wonder about their other brother everyday. ☹️💔”

David Eason Lost Custody of Kaden in 2019

Evans’s frustrations with Leedham’s alleged unwillingness to co-parent with Eason come years after her husband first lost custody of Kaden in 2019. Us Weekly reported at the time that Eason had been allowed to see Kaden on alternating weekends throughout 2018 and into 2019, however Kaden “began displaying a series of alarming behaviors related to visitation”, including begging not to visit his father.

Court documents at the time of the decision in June 2019 stated, “Since the entry of the February 6, 2018, custody order there has been a substantial change in circumstances affecting the welfare of the minor child. It is in the best interest of the minor child that [Leedham] shall have sole legal and physical custody of the parties’ minor child.”

The court documents also cited a 2018 911 call by Evans, who claimed that Eason had assaulted her while the children slept in the house, including Kaden.

This also comes months after the reports that Eason shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, after Nugget bit at his and Evans’s daughter Ensley.

Jenelle Evans Says They Are Working to Regain Custody of Kaden

Fans took to Evans’s comment section to weigh in on her decision to call out Leedham on the public platform, a decision that not many agreed with.

“This is just gonna cause way more strife and the complete wrong way to go about changing the situation. If that’s wanted the correct steps would be taken,” one fan wrote, to which Evans responded, “well that’s why it’s nice if she would answer the phone to let David talk to his son. 🤷🏻‍♀️”.

Another user suggested Evans look into pursuing legal action, writing, “Then go to court he hasn’t tried everything if he hasn’t taken her to court”. Evans confirmed in her response, “we are trust me”.

One user sent support to Evans in the comments, writing, “I’ve been going through the same with my husbands 3 daughters the mother keeps them away because of her bitterness and is disappointing for all of the kids hers and mine and effected by this. There are men that don’t want to be dads so mothers need to not push out the ones that want to be there. ❤️” to which Evans responded “I know! And we try to include his son in our family trips. We have in the past and now it’s no communication. He tries at least once a week to call.”

