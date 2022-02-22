Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Touts Flat Earth Theory

David Eason, the husband of former “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans, posted a TikTok video where he talked about the sun and the moon rising setting in North Carolina.

“Now, I’m not gonna necessarily say I believe in the flat Earth theory, but let’s do a little test here,” Eason says at the beginning of the clip.

He then goes on to show the moon setting. “The moon is right there through the trees. It’s going down. It’s 5:23 a.m. and I can see the moon going down through the trees. Let’s see where it’s at in a couple of hours,” he says.

When Eason turns the cameras back on, it’s about 12 hours later. “As you can see, it’s on up there above the trees,” he says, showing the moon in the daylight.

He then points in the opposite direction and shows the sun setting. “And then over here you got the sun about the same distance above the trees,” Eason tells his followers.

“Now — I’m not a scientist or anything — but I think the moon being the same distance above the trees as the sun is just weird to me,” he asks. “Is it to you? Or is it just me?”

Eason proposed another question in the caption for his video: “If I can see the moon all night plus half of the day that would mean that the opposite side of the earth only sees the moon for half the night…”

His post garnered hundreds of likes and more than 6,000 views.

Fans on Reddit Mocked Eason

Eason’s clip about the moon and the sun garnered attention on the “Teen Mom” subreddit, where social media users poked fun at his insinuation.

“I remember having a similar conversation with my mother, with me making the David argument. To be fair, I was about six,” one person wrote.

“David has more children than IQ points,” reads the top comment.

“It 100% does not surprise me he’s a flat earther. Like literally at all. In fact I almost expected it,” another popular response says.

Evans Is Worried She Has ALS

While Eason is paying attention to the comings and goings of the sun and the moon, his wife is worried she might be suffering from a degenerative disease.

Evans has been going to doctors for the past several years to figure out why she’s losing grip in her left hand and experiencing neck pain. Doctors found cysts and benign tumors in her spine, but now she’s worried she might be suffering from ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“I’ve never been so nervous in my life,” Evans captioned a video on TikTok.

“I got a second opinion from a different neurologist, and she’s going to be checking me for ALS. Since she has told me this, yes, I’ve been freaking out in my head a lot,” she said. “I’ve been crying a lot. I’ve been crying like every single night by myself.”

“Since I have cysts popping up everywhere, my doctor wants to check my lungs to see if there’s cysts there too,” Evans added. “My hands are really shaky, and my thumb grip is almost completely gone on my left hand.”

