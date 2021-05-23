Teen Mom Star Says Husband ‘Rather Not’ Befriend Gay People

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans said her husband David Eason “rather not” hang out with people from the LGBTQ community during a May 20 interview with The Sun. David’s past homophobic and racist messages led to his dismal from the MTV reality show. Jenelle lasted on the show without her husband for another year but was fired in 2019 after David shot and killed their pet, a French bulldog named Nugget.

“David has nothing against gay people or trans people. He’d just rather not hang out with them,” Jenelle, 29, told the publication.

The mother-of-three — who shares 4-year-old daughter Ensley Jolie with David — defended her husband. She maintained that the North Carolina native is “nice and respectful” to people in the LGBTQ community when they’re in public.

According to Jenelle, the things David said that led to him getting canned by MTV were “blown out of proportion.” She said, “It was a question about his parenting.” Jenelle summarized the incident by saying David was asked if he wanted his children to associate with people in the LGBTQ community and he said ‘I’d rather them not.'”

David Once Said He Didn’t Want His Children Associating With Gay People

In a Twitter thread from 2018 leading up to his firing, David loosely discussed the morality of being trans. “What makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent? Because you think you know me? Lmao, why don’t you go tell the [expletive] and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh, I forgot that’s supposed to be normal.”

The person in the thread then asked if David was going to teach his three children — 13-year-old Maryssa, 7-year-old Kaden and Ensley — to hate trans and gay people. “No, I’m going to teach them not to associate with them or be that way,” he responded. “If you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas.”

Jenelle and David have three children each. They share one child together, and then have two children from different relationships. Jenelle shares 11-year-old son Jace with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lews, though he is being raised by her mother Barbara Evans. She also has a 6-year-old son, Kaiser, with ex-fiance Nathan Griffith.

Like Jace, Kaden doesn’t live at their home on “The Land” with Jenelle and David.

The Children Were Briefly Removed From Jenelle & David’s Home

Maryssa, Kaiser and Jace — the three children who live with Jenelle and David full-time — were removed from their home on “The Land” after they were investigated by Child Protective Servies in May 2019. By July, the children were returned to the home, but Jenelle was fed up with David.

She took Ensley and Kaiser and moved to Nashville to get away from David. The split didn’t last long. By January 2020 rumors they had reconnected started to swirl and they confirmed they had reconciled in March 2020. Jenelle moved back to “The Land” just before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former “Teen Mom 2” star doesn’t have any regrets. Jenelle told The Sun her brief breakup with David was good for their relationship.

“We’ve been getting along pretty good. I think it’s because I took that break and went to Tennessee and after I came back, we set boundaries for each other,” she told the publication. “We don’t cross those boundaries with each other, so things don’t escalate anymore.”

