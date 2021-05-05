Jenelle Evans Trolled by Fans Amid New Animal Scandal

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans faced backlash from fans after her husband found himself embroiled in a new scandal. David Eason became the ire of netizens once more after he was accused of killing baby chicks by his daughter, 4-year-old Ensley.

The incident occurred during a live stream on TikTok, which ended with David denying the child’s claim and threatening to smack her in the mouth. Since then Jenelle has been relatively quiet about the situation, but she has posted about how close she and David are with Ensley. Some fans saw these acts as “damage control” to turn attention away from the dead animals.

Jenelle’s most recent Instagram post on May 4 showed Ensley enjoying the day at the lake. “The relationship between Mother and Daughter is like no other,” the North Carolina native captioned the photo. Most of the responses referred to Jenelle’s own mother, Barbara Evans. The duo is currently battling over custody of Jenelle’s eldest son Jace, who currently lives with Barbara.

Redditors in the Teen Mom community were less kind, making a collage that included various incidents of Jenelle screaming at her own mother. The post garnered more than 1,200 upvotes and awards. Most followers reminded Jenelle that things between her and Ensley might change once she becomes a teenager.

Jenelle vaguely responded to the baby chick situation during an Instagram Q&A with her fans. Someone asked why she wouldn’t address it and Jenelle answered, “Because it’s no one’s business but my own. That story never happened.”

Ensley Asked David to Stop Killing Baby Chicks

David hasn’t addressed Ensley’s accusations directly. It all went down when David was filming with his daughter in their chicken coop.

“Remember you killed the baby chicks?” Ensley tells her father. “Don’t do it again! Then I’ll be so mad.”

“If you kill them again I’ll be so mad!” Ensley said again.

Before the camera shut off, David told Ensley he would “smack” her in the mouth if she ever said that again.

David Has a History of Animal Abuse

Killing their pet — a French bulldog named Nugget — is the reason Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019. David claimed their dog nipped at their daughter Ensley, and he had to protect his family.

David claimed the dog was dangerous. “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive,” the former MTV star told People. “Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again.”

David has already been dismissed by MTV the year prior because of offensive tweets he made about people of color and in the LGBTQ community.

David alarmed netizens once more when he filmed himself eating a goat named Elvis that they raised on their land for more than a year. David claimed the animal was never a pet and was supposed to be eaten as food.

