Jenelle Evans Explains Why MTV & David Eason ‘Butt Heads’

In her most recent TikTok video, Jenelle Evans is setting the record straight about her husband, David Eason.

The TikTok references a comment by a user about the “Teen Mom: Reunion” special, which Evans previously stated she wasn’t invited to. Well, one user commented on that video, “David prolly wouldn’t allow you to go without him. girl please.”

Now, Evans is stating that she never intended for Eason to be involved in the filming– she just wanted him there for support.

@jenellelevans Reply to @lacybeems actually @easondavid is the voice of reason sometimes 🤷🏻‍♀️ ♬ original sound – Jenelle Evans

“I was literally wanting him there for support, that’s all.” Evans added, “He doesn’t want to deal with all that bullsh**, trust me. And that’s where, you know, MTV and David butt heads.”

She concluded, “I’m willing to do pretty much anything for them. David was there to put his foot down.”

Evans Posted a YouTube Video About Not Being Invited to Filming

In September, Evans revealed to fans that she would not be involved in the “Teen Mom” spinoff. She posted a video on TikTok admitting she was “confused” and “anxious” about the fact that producers had never gotten back to her about being part of filming.

She captioned the video, “When they invite you to a Teen Mom Special in CA then no response for a month…”

A source subsequently told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, “Jenelle was contacted by [a producer], who told her about the spin-off but she was not invited and then ghosted like she’s saying… Basically, she received the call and once they started talking to Jenelle about possibly doing it, they realize it was the same old Jenelle bulls**t and dropped the idea so fast.”





On September 24, 2021, Evans posted a YouTube video to discuss the “drama.” She said that MTV had, in fact, invited her to be part of the special and she said she would think about it.

Evans said she later told the producers she wanted her husband down the street — “30 to 45 minutes away” — so that he could be there for support in case anything went wrong. Evans said that after that, she stopped hearing from producers.

Evans later found out Farrah Abraham was invited to the shoot and that made her feel very “confused” and that her feelings were “hurt.”

Why Did David Eason Leave MTV in the First Place?

David Eason was fired from MTV in 2018 after making “aggressive, homophobic slurs on social media.”

In May, a spokesperson for MTV told Hollywood Life, “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of ‘Teen Mom 2’ with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

MTV made the announcement that Eason would not be part of the upcoming seasons just weeks before he admitted to killing the family dog, per People.

Evans was fired in 2019 after her husband admitted to killing their dog.