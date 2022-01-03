Fans Explode Over Jenelle Evans’ ‘Yuckbang’ YouTube Video

“Teen Mom” fans were appalled after they watched Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s first-ever mukbang video — where a person eats a large amount of food and addresses an audience — on YouTube.

It showed them inside their shed on “The Land,” cooking raw meat and fish and eating it, while also coughing in between bites. Some viewers feared Evans and Eason might have cross-contaminated some of the food.





“In my shed, right, and I gotta show you this set-up that we have going on,” Evans, 29, said at the beginning of the video. “We’re gonna do a mukbang tonight. Look at this!”

“We got a little, mini smoke-less grill. We got some seafood and we’ve got some steak, pork, and chicken,” she continued. “It’s gonna be really good. I can already tell.”

As they began to cook, Evans informed her viewers that Maryssa, Jace and Ensley were inside the house and had pizza. She didn’t mention if Kaiser was with his father, Nathan Griffith. The “Teen Mom 2” star added that the kids were going to get the leftovers, “but they didn’t care.”

“We promise. They’re taken care of,” she said. “Some people get so mad, you know that?”

Evans didn’t use any seasonings on her meat, but Eason said he prepared “dip dip” — butter, hot sauce and pepper — for his shellfish.

Once the couple got the hang of cooking on the smokeless grill, Evans was enjoying the experience. “This really feels like we are at our favorite fondu place. It’s pretty awesome,” she said.

Fans Slammed Evans’ Mukbang

The video garnered the title as the “worst mukbang ever” on Reddit, with some users referring to it as a “yuckbang.” One Reddit user edited the video by splicing British chef Gordon Ramsay into random clips.

The post garnered nearly 1,000 upvotes and over 300 comments.

“The food safety anxiety is strong with this one,” one person said.

“Is that raw chicken next to the raw beef?!? Did he say sashimi and salmonella?? This is NOT a mukbang,” a second viewer wrote.

“This is not content,” another social media user added. “This is white trash in lawn chairs burping and moaning and hacking up while they randomly poke food with sticks and try to figure out which cross-contaminated piece of unseasoned hot garbage to consume before failing to muster 2 brain cells to find ‘talkin words.'”

Evans Has a Health Condition Known as Syringomyelia

Since leaving “Teen Mom 2,” Evans discovered she was suffering from syringomyelia, which is when a fluid-filled cyst (syrinx) develops in the spinal cord. According to the Mayo Clinic, they can cause pain, headaches, and muscle weakness.

The mother-of-three opened up about her condition during a December 2021 TikTok video.

“When you already have a growing cyst in your spine… and the doctor says, ‘Can’t help you. When you become paralyzed go to the ER,’” she said.

Evans told a follower she was petrified of becoming paralyzed after a social media user told the former “Teen Mom 2” star they received “scariest” news. “And it’s like I”m just waiting for the day I can’t go outside and play with my children…” they added.

“EXACTLY,” Evans agreed. “or drive my car. Making everything handicapped in my house. I’m terrified.”

