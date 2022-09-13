WATCH: Jenelle Evans Slams Husband David Eason on the New Show

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans didn’t hold back when she was asked about her life. Evans went to Briana DeJesus’ “I Won” party to celebrate DeJesus’ lawsuit win over Kailyn Lowry.

Heading into the party, Jade Cline said she wasn’t going to be cordial toward Evans because of things her husband, David Eason, had said about her family. But it turns out that Evans wasn’t too jazzed with her husband either.

Evans confessed that Eason doesn’t have a job and things haven’t been easy for them on “The Land” in North Carolina.

“Life’s been good…well, not really,” Evans said in the clip with a laugh. “Me and David, we haven’t been getting along lately. It’s been on and off.”

Evans has been working for years to support their family while Eason has remained without a job.

“Everyone knows he doesn’t have a job,” Evans told her new friends. “It’s like, I’m sittin’ here providing for everyone, for years, and it’s still the same!”

Evans and her husband weren’t speaking (in person) when she went to DeJesus’ party.

“It’s hard. I’m so fed up,” Evans said. “I’ve been giving him a cold shoulder, not really talkin’ to him. We, like, text [instead of] talk now, he’ll be on the other side of my land, in his shop.”

Evans Also Takes Care of Their Children

Eason not working isn’t the only problem. Evans confessed that she also does most of the child-rearing.

Eason and Evans share one child together: 5-year-old Ensley.

“Ensley’s with me 24/7,” Evans told the group. “She’s not in daycare so she stays with me all the time. I’ve been tellin’ David, ‘I need a break.’”

Then they both have two children from different relationships, but only one child from each of those previous relationships lives with them: Eason’s daughter, 15-year-old Maryssa, and Evans’ 8-year-old son, Kaiser.

Evans’ eldest son, 13-year-old Jace, lives with his maternal grandmother, Barbara Evans, and Eason’s middle child, Kaden, lives with his mother, Olivia Leedham.

Evans Is Not Coming Back Full Time

Evans’ appearance on Tuesday’s “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” isn’t going to be a permanent one.

The star hinted MTV tried to make a deal with her, but she’d have to work with them exclusively and the North Carolina resident didn’t want to give up her other business ventures.

“I ALONE decided to decline the terms within the agreement to pursue and further other career choices, based on the terms,” Evans said in a statement to People. “It would have not aligned with my current opportunities. No hard feelings. I appreciate MTV and the producers for including me, [and] nothing but great vibes to the girls.”

It doesn’t mean Evans is done with MTV for good. She’s keeping the door open.

“There may or may not be more discussions to this,” Evans’ manager told People. “As of right now, we’re definitely not doing the show. They need to come to us with a much better offer.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.