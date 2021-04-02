Jenelle Evans Responds to ‘Girl Sh*t’ Firing Rumors

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was reportedly fired before the launch of her new podcast, “Girl Sh*t.” But the MTV personality has a different version of events.

Deavan Clegg, who previously appeared on 90 Day Fiance, was the one who gave Jenelle the boot, according to a YouTube video by 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates.

“Deavan wasn’t aware of Jenelle’s backstory…she did not know about Jenelle’s past,” John said, as first noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“When Deavan brought it up to the powers that be and voiced her concerns, as well as the other people on the podcast, voiced their concerns about Jenelle’s checkered past, that was enough for Jenelle to get fired,” John said in the video. “In a way, you can say that it was Deavan.”

Teen Mom blogger Tracey Carnazzo, who co-hosted the video with John, explained that Jenelle also has a history of drug abuse. She then brought up some of the reasons David was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2018, saying he shared exhibited racist and homophobic rhetoric. “I don’t even judge her for the drug use, it’s the other things that happened,” Tracey noted.

The star started out on 16 and Pregnant and continued with the series until she was let go in May 2019. Her departure wasn’t a result of her own actions, but because husband David Eason — who has a history of violence — shot and killed their French bulldog Nugget after the animal nipped their daughter Ensley on the face. David was investigated by authorities but he was never changed.

Their three children — Maryssa, Kaiser and Ensley — were briefly removed from the home while child protective services investigated Jenelle and David. They were returned to the home by July. Maryssa is David’s eldest daughter from a previous relationship, Kaiser is the son Jenelle shares with ex-fiance Nathan Griffith and Ensley is David and Jenelle’s daughter. Jenelle is also the mother to 11-year-old son Jace, but he is in the custody of her mother, Barabra Evans.

As noted by Tracey, Jenelle and David have a tumultuous history where they publicly break up and then get back together. Their most recent breakup was in June 2020 after one of Jenelle’s friends was allegedly pistol-whipped by David. The charges against him were ultimately dropped.

Jenelle Got Kicked Out of the Launch Party

Janelle Evans Dismassal From Her New Podcast Explosive Tea Teen Mom 90 Day Fiance 2021-04-01T14:34:50Z

Jenelle was fired from the podcast before the launch party at a bowling alley in Chattanooga, Tennessee, but she went to the event anyway. According to John and Tracey, she was allowed into the bowling alley because it’s a public place, but she wasn’t permitted to enter the VIP area where the rest of the podcast hosts had gathered.

“Here’s where it gets fun,” John told Tracey. “If you saw Jenelle’s Instagram story, which she took down, where she was like, ‘Oh, at the party,’ in the car on the way back, like, ‘Girls are having fun. No one wanted to talk to me… That’s because she went to the party after they asked her not to go.”

“They kicked Jenelle out. Jenelle got kicked the f*** out, asked to leave,” John continued. “She was there. They kicked her a** out. She went in the car and did the Instagram and did that TikTok.”

Jenelle Responded to Being ‘Fired’

Even though John went on the record to say that Jenelle was fired from Girl Sh*t, Jenelle told a different side of the story. While it’s unclear if she’ll be speaking on the podcast, Jenelle claimed that she’s a producer and will still be involved.

After the party at the bowling alley, Jenelle took to TikTok — one of her favorite platforms — where she documented her evening with her husband “Everyone hates [David Eason] but ‘life’s a betch and here’s her dude,'” she wrote.

In a second video, she answered a question from a fan who was curious why Jenelle deleted a TikTok video that showed her dancing with Deavan and the other girls from “Girl Sh*t.” “I’m just a producer… don’t ask me,” Jenelle wrote as the caption for the video.

“You know the cancel culture shit? That’s basically why,” she said, sipping beverage. “I’m gonna sip this drink. Oh shit, I’m out I need more.”

“You guys enjoy yourself at the party,” she continued, likely referring to Deavan and the other “Girl Sh*t “members. “I hope you’re having a great time because none of you are even talking to each other!”

The following day, Jenelle took to her Instagram Stories to address “rumors” about her standing with the podcast.

“So there’s a lot of rumors I woke up to saying that Deavan got me fired from this thing when I’m her producer,” Jenelle said on Thursday, April 1. “I actually hand-chose Deavan to join the cast.”

“With that being said, I am not fired,” Jenelle, 29, continued. “We don’t know what’s going to be happening with the podcast right now, but I do know that as soon as I get home I have all the equipment to set up [my podcast].”

Jenelle seemed keen to continue to talk about the subject and said she might make a YouTube video about the situation.

