Jenelle Evans Hammers ’90DF’ Alum Deavan Clegg

The tea isn’t cooling down anytime soon between “Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans and “90 Day Fiance” star Deavan Clegg. The reality stars were slated to star in a podcast featuring several other women, but the “Girl Sh*t” project fell through before its April 1 release date.

“After her stunts and lies regarding the podcast situation, I stopped communicating with her. It wasn’t until my fans started sending me the weird postings she did about me,” the former “Teen Mom 2” star told In Touch Weekly in a July 1 interview. “She went LIVE multiple times to speak about me, my husband and kids. Did she not expect me to defend myself or respond?”

Evans maintains that she was the one who invited Clegg to join the podcast and added that they used to be friends until the now-defunct project exploded. “She is ungrateful and it’s all very unfortunate,” Evans told In Touch Weekly. “She ruined a good opportunity for many women, not just me. Everyone is suffering the consequences of a very selfish person.”

Clegg, 25, didn’t want to work with Evans, 29, because of her tumultuous past, which ultimately got her fired from “Teen Mom 2.” For a quick background, MTV dismissed Evans in 2019 after her husband David Eason shot and killed their pet, a French bulldog named Nugget. Eason was released from the series the year before for making homophobic and racist comments.

The girls have been sparring ever since, with Evans insinuating in a June 29 YouTube video that Clegg stole her Xanax in March when they were working on “Girl Sh*t” in Nashville. Clegg responded with a video of her own, where she threatened to sue Evans for cyberbullying and defamation. At the time this article was published, Clegg hadn’t yet filed a lawsuit.

Clegg Accused Evans of Drunk Driving

Both women have much to say about what went down between them in Nashville, with Clegg claiming Evans and Eason were heavily drinking around their 4-year-old daughter Ensley.

“Driving high and drunk with your child — unacceptable,” Clegg said in her Instagram video, which was later uploaded to YouTube. “You need help. Get help! You both need help. You need help.”

“You need to stop drinking,” she continued. “It is unacceptable how much you and your husband drink around your child, and then drove with her in the car.”

Clegg Dismissed Evans’ Claims About Stealing Her Drugs

While Evans talked about her prescription medication going missing while they were working on the podcast, Clegg clarified that the former “Teen Mom 2” star was probably talking about Xanax. After identifying the medication, Clegg said she would never take that drug because her aunt — who struggled with addiction — overdosed and died after struggling with Xanax.

“Everyone who is my fan knows that Xanax is what took my aunt’s life. She was hooked on Xanax,” Clegg spilled. “And she overtook it, and she became addicted to it, which led to her death — ultimately making her commit suicide a day she took a lot of it. So everyone knows I do not like Xanax.”

The former TLC personality added that she also wouldn’t have taken Evans’ Xanax because she was pregnant at the time. She later suffered a miscarriage.

“I was pregnant! Why on Earth would I be stealing your medicine? You accused me of that. That is illegal,” Clegg divulged. “Everything you are saying is a lie.”

