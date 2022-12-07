‘I Never Fat-Shamed Kail’: Jenelle Evans Defends Herself in New Video

“Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans is taking heat online after fans accused her of fat-shaming co-star Kailyn Lowry. One “Teen Mom” fan account on TikTok shared a video of Evans dancing around her pool and added the text “Jenelle spreading body positivity after fat shaming Kail” added over it, which left Evans confused, as she commented, “When did I fat shame her? Please show me”.

The TikTok’s comments became flooded with “Teen Mom” fans weighing in with their thoughts. Some were quick to defend Evans or ask for more information, while others were quick to condemn her as well. It got to the point that Evans made her own response video to clarify the situation and provide receipts.

See what Evans had to say on the matter below.

Jenelle Evans Accuses Kail Lowry of Fat-Shaming Her

The original TikTok’s creator clarified in the comments that Jenelle Evans’s alleged fat-shaming of Kail Lowry began “before [Jenelle] gained weight, her & [her husband David Eason] would always comment on kail’s [weight,] but then when jenelle gained some she started asking people to stop & started being all body positive then when she got called out i think a year ago she said it’s different because kail is bigger and taller than her”. Evans quickly made a TikTok of her own to reply directly to these claims.

“It amazes me how people can just take little clips of me, put them together with no screenshots, no real proof, and put words in my mouth,” Evans said directly to viewers, “Listen, let’s put this rumor to rest. I never fat-shamed Kail, never did.”

Evans goes on to say that the original TikTok’s creator had no proof of her fat-shaming Lowry, and admits that Eason and Lowry went back and forth with digs for years in the past, and that she was sick of being in the middle. She also points out that Lowry was one of the first to point out her weight gain when it occurred.

Evans also provided screenshots of a 2020 article from Moms.com, which clarifies that around the time of Evans’s weight gain, Lowry tweeted, “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but David better never come for my body ever again,” which Evans took to be a dig at her weight gain, a claim which Lowry denied. Moms.com reports that Eason then posted a photo of Lowry and said that she deserved a refund after “having multiple surgeries with lypo”.

“Moral of the story: don’t let anyone fat-shame or bully you,” Evans ended her TikTok video.

Fans Don’t Entirely Believe Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans’s TikTok received a lot of fan support with one fan writing in the comments, “[Jenelle] gets such a bad rap. You have come a long way girl. Keep doing you. I’m proud of the mama you have become.” While many shared similar messages with Evans, not everybody was convinced.

One fan took to Reddit to resurface a 2020 Instagram story of Evans that Moms.com included in their reporting, in which Evans wrote, “[I don’t know] who needs to hear this but you’re a giant compared to me. Lets stand side by side. 😂”

Other fans commented on this Reddit post, agreeing that Evans’s hands weren’t completely clean of this controversy, with one fan adding, “I’m so sick of Jenelle lying & rewriting history. We have screenshots ma’am. You can’t blame everything on David.”

