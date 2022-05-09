‘Teen Mom’ Alum Worries Fans With Cryptic Message

“Teen Mom” fans are worried about Jenelle Evans after she shared a cryptic message on Instagram last week.

According to Monsters & Critics, the former MTV star hosted a Q&A session on her Instagram story where fans could type questions in a box labeled “depressed.”

One fan asked Evans, “what’s wrong,” to which she replied, “if I could tell y’all, I would, but right now, I don’t trust anyone.”

Another fan suggested Evans take a vacation, writing, “take one you and David need one. It’s important girly.”

Evans replied to the fan, writing, “Yeah…I think being alone is what I need more than anything at this point.”

Jenelle Evans Adresses Haters

Evans didn’t elaborate on why she felt depressed in her Instagram story, but it could be linked to the hate she receives online.

She opened up about how online hate has affected her mentally and financially in a May 5 YouTube video.

The “16 and Pregnant” alum told viewers there is a “hate campaign” against her, stating, “ It just gets to me because I’m trying to move on, and I’m trying to focus on the positive in life and not focus on the negative, but it’s really hard”

“There’s a group of haters that just have a hate campaign against me, and they literally comment on all these posts,” she continued.

She went on to say that she recently scored a six-month brand deal until “haters” intervened and screwed up the deal.

“That was job security and security for my family,” Evans said. “I haven’t done anything to deserve this.”

It is unclear if Evans recent Instagram confession was linked to the May 5 YouTube video. Fans will have to wait and see if Evans reveals more information.

Jenelle Opens a Fan’s Gift on TikTok

In an April 2022 TikTok, Jenelle opened an Amazon package sent to her by a fan.

She started the video by saying, “hey y’all, so I got an Amazon package and I had no idea who it was from because I haven’t ordered anything from Amazon lately.”

The “16 and Pregnant” alum went on to say that she suspected the gift was an item from her Amazon wish list. She then opened the gift, which turned out to be a beige-colored sundress and a heartfelt note.

Jenelle thanked the fan for the gift, stating, “thank you so much Allison. I appreciate it.”

“Teen Mom” viewers expressed their thoughts on the dress in the comment section.

“I love this dress color,” one fan wrote.

“Oh that’s a beautiful dress,” another TikTok user wrote, “Love [those] types of dresses.”

“The shout out was very nice,” a third user commented, “AND Alison love the sundress.”

Another fan requested that Jenelle make another video with the dress on, writing, “will you do a try on? It looks so cute.”

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. You can also stream the new season on YouTube TV with a subscription plan.

