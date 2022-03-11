Jenelle Evans Reveals Medical Diagnosis

Jenelle Evans finally has an answer to what has been causing her pain all these years.

On March 11, 2022, Evans told E! News:

For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full-body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick… My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently.

She explained that her doctor diagnosed her with fibromyalgia– a condition she had previously not heard of.

Evans shared, “I want my kids to know that some days are good and some days are bad with fibromyalgia. Please have patience with me on my bad days and I promise to make it up to you on my good days,” she said. “I have private talks with my kids about my health and let them know they don’t have to worry, some days won’t be good but I’ll get through it.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Fibromyalgia is “a condition that causes pain all over the body (also referred to as widespread pain), sleep problems, fatigue, and often emotional and mental distress. The cause of fibromyalgia is not known, but it can be effectively treated and managed.”

Before E! News released Evans’ diagnosis, the former “Teen Mom” star posted a story to her Instagram that read, “I have a diagnosis” with a heart emoji. Fans slammed her for “teasing” her health diagnosis in a Reddit thread, where one person commented: “Who teases their disease though.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Evans Previously Suspected She Had ALS

In February 2022, Evans received criticism from fans after stating that she might have ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

In screenshots posted to Reddit by a “Teen Mom” fan account named Kitty Jakers, Evans wrote, “I asked my doc about MS and she said nope I don’t have that based on my brain MRI. I wish I did have MS and not ALS… but she said she looked at my brain MRI and there were no lesions.”

On Reddit, fans were upset that Evans wrote she “wished” she had MS. One person commented, “‘I wish I had MS??????? I will NEVER feel f****** bad about a single horrible thing I sat about Junelle ever again. Human f****** garbage.”

Another person wrote, “My dad has MS. Its unfair and heartbreaking. He’s still with us, but I feel like hes been taken from is years ago. Its a miserable, horrible disease I wouldn’t wish upon anyone.”

A third commented, “I just saw her Tik Tok that popped up now claiming she might have ALS. Wtf. People need to stop feeding her. When her views slow down, she comes up with another illness. You are correct though, she needs serious mental help. This will affect her children, they are growing up watching her behave this way.”

Evans Previously Told Fans She Was Suffering From Neck Pains and Headaches





Play



My Neck, My Back FINALLY HAVE ANSWERS! After multiple test and being referred to a neurologist we found out I have a cyst in my spine. This condition is called Syringomyelia. These are all the answers I have so far and will update all of you in the future. #Syringomyelia #ChiariAwareness #HealthUpdate 2021-03-23T03:13:41Z

In March 2021, Evans uploaded a video to YouTube in which she explained that her neck “kept cracking over and over again” and that she was experiencing painful headaches.

Then, in December 2021, she gave another health update and explained that she had been diagnosed with syringomyelia, which, according to Mayo Clinic, is “the development of a fluid-filled cyst (syrinx) within your spinal cord.”

In a TikTok from December 4, 2021, Evans said that she had taken time off social media because she was not “feeling good.”

She said, “I’ve been in a lot of back pain, just been resting a lot lately. I have a follow-up appointment with my neurosurgeon next week, but yea, sorry I haven’t been as active. I’ve just been taking it easy, been resting. I’ve been in a lot of pain so just trying to take it easy on my body.”

In her interview with E!, Evans said that her husband, David Eason, has been “super supportive” of her by taking her to doctor appointments and helping out around the house. With Eason, Evans has a daughter, Ensley, five. She is also mother to Jace, 12, and Kaiser, seven, from previous relationships.