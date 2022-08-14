Fans Unleash on Jenelle Evans for ‘Dirtbag’ Video

Fans went all in on “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans for a video she posted on her TikTok account.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think the Tennage Dirtbag Challenge Was ‘Made for’ Jenelle Evans: ‘The Ultimate Winner’

Evans jumped on the “teenage dirtbag” TikTok trend which features older men and women sharing pictures of them misbehaving or looking bad in their teen years.

Of course, Evans’ teen years were featured on the show “Teen Mom” when she got pregnant with her first child. And she didn’t exactly behave.

And the fans had a field day with the replies.

“The ultimate winner,” someone wrote.

“This trend was literally made for you!!!!!!” another fan said.

“All I could hear when I saw those pictures was ‘well jenelle’,” someone commented.

“I seent cha wit keifaaaaaaa!” “high! high! ya both HIGH!” someone said mocking Evans’ mom Barbara.

“I know you have better but you gotta stay modest,” another wrote.

Someone commented, “i was waiting for you to do this.”

Another said, “love you Jenelle you were the epitome of teenage dirtbag.”

“I’m dying lmao. You should’ve used the clip where you wanted to see Kesha so bad,” another fan wrote.

“The Kesha episode is very fitting for this challenge lol,” another fan said.

“The CEO of this trend,” a fan wrote.

A commenter wrote, “the sound of your mom yelling your name is forever etched in my brain. thank you.”

“you and Paris Hilton win this trend,” someone pointed out.

She also shared the video to Instagram where more fans gathered.

“This jenelle was Hilarious on TV,” someone wrote.

“Lol and you married an adult one,” another fan commented.

A fan said, “This would’ve been better if you posted the feathers in your hair…at the Kesha concert.”

“How about those several mug shots,” someone asked.

“It’s the flare jeans with a strapless top for me. I swear I’ve worn that same outfit so many times in the early 2000s,” a fan wrote.

Jenelle Evans Revealed She Has an Issue With Her Heart: ‘I Was Actively Having Heart Palpations’

Evans took to her Instagram Stories to tell her fans about a potential health scare she is dealing with.

“Yesterday had my Echo for my heart (ultrasound). I was actively having heart palpations,” she wrote. “The doc will contact me next week.”

This is not the first time that Evans has suffered heart issues.

In March 2022 she was “rushed to the hospital” after experiencing chest pains, the Daily Mail reported at the time.

Evans made a post about the ordeal writing, “Was in the hospital all day yesterday for chest pain [crying emoji].”

A second post gave more details about her diagnosis.

“New blood test results are in for me…I have 2 of the anti-acetylcholine receptor antibodies: blocking and binding in my system. Usually found in myasthenia gravis,” Evans wrote, according to the outlet.

Evans also suffers from chronic illness fibromyalgia.

“My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry,’ she said.[For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently,” Evans revealed according to the outlet.

READ NEXT: Fans Praise Farrah Abraham for Video of Sophia