PHOTO: Jenelle Evans Accused of Not Bathing Ensley

“Teen Mom” fans blasted Jenelle Evans after they noticed her daughter, Ensley, had the same temporary tattoo on her arm for weeks.

Evans, 30, shared a video of her daughter to Instagram that showed the 5-year-old tracing the world “all.”

“Jenelle’s 30 seconds of parenting for the month,” an original poster wrote on Reddit. The post amassed more than 300 responses.

Two conversations went down in the comment section. Some people mocked Evans’ parenting style, especially when she referred to the letter “L” as a “line.”

“Super nitpicky, but it’s an ‘l’, not a line Jenelle. A line is what you do before you post erratically flailing TikTok’s and call it dancing,” read one popular comment.

Other people online wondered if Ensley had the same tattoo on her arm that had been there for weeks. They first noticed the temporary ink on Valentine’s Day.

“Bathe your damn child. That temp tattoo has been there for WEEKS now,” they wrote.

“That tattoo has been on that kid for weeks. Please jenelle, wash your children,” said one of the most popular comments, with more than 100 upvotes.

“No job, no friends, no life at all outside of that mold-riddled swamp but can’t be bothered to give your own daughter a f****** bath,” another shared.

Evans is the mother of three children. She shares Ensley with husband David Eason and she is also the mother to 7-year-old Kaiser, and 12-year-old Jace, who lives with his maternal grandmother, Barbara Evans.

Evans Revealed She Has Fibromyalgia

For years Evans has been struggling with her health, going to doctor after doctor to find out what she was suffering from. On March 11 Evans told E! News her diagnosis: Fibromyalgia.

“For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick,” Evans told E! News.

“My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry,” she continued. “[For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently.”

Evans Cried About Missing the ‘Teen Mom’ Reunion





Ep 1 Reunion Reaction 🤯 If you ask, you will receive! 👍🏼 A highly requested reaction video all of you wanted for the new Teen Mom reunion show that recently finished Season 1. Please like and subscribe for notifications when videos are uploaded to my channel! #ReactionVideo #Reunion If you would like to see another one like this please let… 2022-03-12T23:46:59Z

Evans hasn’t been a part of the “Teen Mom” universe since she was fired in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget.

Since then, she has continued to talk about the series on social media. She even made a YouTube video about being invited — and then disinvited — to the “Family Reunion” spinoff.

Although Evans said she was happy she didn’t go to the reunion, she cried about being left out in a YouTube video on March 12.

“They are literally showing all the ‘Teen Mom 2’ girls, including my picture, but you won’t let me have a voice,” she said. “Thanks for using my picture on the f****** table as decoration, like I’m your prize f****** winner which you don’t want to use me. It hurts that I’ve felt like I’ve always been excluded.”

“Y’all I’m done watching this, like this just makes me angry. Like don’t even ask me to be part of this because I don’t– no thank you,” she added.