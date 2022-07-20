‘Teen Mom’ Fans Drag Jenelle Evans

“Teen Mom” fans are having a lot of fun with Jenelle Evans’ recent tweet where she tries to smack down an internet troll and instead kind of trolls herself. Here’s what’s happening and why fans think it’s so funny:

A Fan Called Jenelle Out For Her Fear of Becoming Obsolete

The hullabaloo started on Twitter when Jenelle quote-tweeted a post from fellow “Teen Mom” star Maci Bookout of an article claiming that Jenelle’s daughter Ensley is “missing.” Jenelle wrote, “Hey Maci… Fun Fact: my daughter isn’t missing,” which stirred up a lot of responses where fans were accusing Jenelle (and other “Teen Mom” stars) of posting clickbait on each other all the time.

“Lol you should be no stranger to ridiculous click bait posts. Your page does it too,” wrote one fan, and another added, “Well, I mean, you guys give access to your accounts for people to spread lies. You can’t really talk s*** when you used to let them do it too.”

A third fan chimed in to call Jenelle out for fear of not being relevant anymore, writing, “Jenelle’s greatest fear is becoming obsolete (already is) she will respond to anything as long as it keeps her current. Very sad.”

To this, Jenelle quote-tweeted the tweet about “becoming obsolete” and wrote, “Lmfaooo no I’m never on this app. It’s not that important to me as it is to you.”

Fans are having a field day with that comment on Reddit.

One Fan Wondered if Jenelle Sees ‘The Irony in Responding’?

On Reddit, a user started a thread by posting a screenshot of the Twitter exchange and writing, “I mean, does she not see the irony in responding to this?!”

Another fan added, “She’s literally on Twitter almost every day” and a third wrote, “I feel like she’s one of the more active moms on twitter. They all used to be, but now it’s all about Insta. But I always see Jenelle tweeting.” They are both correct, Jenelle is a frequent tweeter.

Another fan wrote, “All she did was prove them right & confirm she’s active on there & desperate enough for attention that she really will respond to anything,” and a fifth fan added, “She sells her own stories to keep herself afloat. She ain’t fading into obscurity without a fight.”

And one fan wrote, “Such a big, empty head. She’s a cornucopia of stupidity. Seriously not a single cell firing. I love it.”

Jenelle has not been a part of the “Teen Mom” franchise since MTV cut ties with her in 2019 following an incident where her boyfriend David Eason shot the family dog after he said it became aggressive toward then-2-year-old Ensley. But a May 2022 report in The Sun said that Jenelle and her mom Barbara are in talks to return to the new series “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

“Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” is currently airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV. “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” has been renewed for a second season but the premiere date has not yet been announced. “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” which combines “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2,” has been ordered to series but no premiere date has been announced yet either.

