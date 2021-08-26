VIDEO: Jenelle Evans Slams Fans After ‘Rough Week’

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans criticized fans after she posted a video on YouTube titled “Rough Week.” The former MTV star documented her endoscopy, which she had done to treat esophageal spasms. After the procedure, she filmed herself in bed, where it looked like two cans of beer was hidden underneath the sheets.

The alcohol in the bed worried some fans and prompted a response from Evans on TikTok, one of her preferred social media platforms. In subsequent videos, Evans addressed viewers who accused her of being “fat” after gaining 25 pounds.

Evans posted a comment from a viewer that stated, “Wine is still considered drinking sis.”

She pasted the response to her video and motioned to it. “And your point is,” Evans asked.

“Y’all, I was born in ’91. So, let’s do the math. I’m 29 years old,” the mother-of-three said. “I can drink.”

“If I want to switch to wine from beer, I’m gonna switch. I don’t care if y’all know because I don’t have an alcohol problem. That’s why I don’t care,” Evans continued. “So for you to constantly bring this up, I don’t know your point and I don’t really give two f***s. So try again next time.”

Her response wasn’t satisfactory for everyone. “Maybe the point is you drink too much? Every video you post you have a drink in your hand!” the top comment said.

Evans argued she is often seen drinking in her videos because she records most of them on Saturdays and Sundays. “Maybeeeee I filmed a lot on the weekends and keep it as a draft until the week… JUST MAYBE,” she wrote.

Evans Told Viewers To ‘Have a Drink’

@jenellelevans Reply to @tiffanylocke64 since when is it against the law for me to drink? 🙃🍺 ♬ original sound – Jenelle Evans

Evans, whose follow-up video to her response amassed more than 1.3 million views, told her followers that they should “relax.”

“Y’all act like you know when I eat; when I drink; when I sleep; when I take a s***, but the point of the video is I switched to White Claw again. I got this cool glitter koozie,” she said in her TikTok video. “Y’all should really just enjoy life. Relax a little bit. Have a drink.”

Evans Said Fans Called Her ‘Fat’

While some people were talking about the amount of alcohol Evans consumed, others pointed to how her body changed since she was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2018.

The former MTV star revealed she’s 5-foot-0, weighs 145 pounds and wears a size six in jeans. Some fans, however, accused her of being dishonest.

“Growing up I would always be a size four, sometimes a size two. Now I went up to a size six because I weigh 145 pounds,” Evans said, revealing her weight fluctuated from 115 to 120 pounds. “A lot of people are finding this really hard to believe but if you knew me growing up you would know that’s actually gaining a lot of weight for my body.”

“Not to mention a lot of you guys think ‘Oh she’s fat, she’s fat.’ I have a lot of fat in my tummy, but everywhere else it’s a lot of muscle believe it or not,” she continued. “We can argue about this for days but I’m not going to so… I don’t really give a s***.”

