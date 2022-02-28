PHOTO: Fans Catch Jenelle Evans Being ‘Reckless’ With Ensley

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans faced accusations that she was being “reckless” with her youngest child, her 5-year-old daughter, Ensley.

The chatter bubbled on Reddit after an original poster said they were worried about the family’s dog. “This dog looks so skinny in David’s Instagram story. Unless it’s age or some kind of medical condition but I do NOT trust these people with animals,” they wrote.

The photo showed Ensley on a bike ride and the dog was shown in the bottom right corner. “Riding a bike with a skirt, tattoos, and cowboy boots,” Evans captioned the photo.

Evans, 30, was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget. At the time, he claimed the dog had nipped at Ensley several times. Though he was investigated by authorities, no charges were bought against him.

Eason, 33, was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2018 after he used homophobic and racial slurs on social media.

Fans Slammed Evans for Allowing Ensley to Not Wear a Helmet

While some people talked about whether or not the dog was underweight, others couldn’t get past Ensley not wearing a helmet.

“This b**** is so reckless with her children’s lives,” one person wrote.

“Who the f*** cares if she’s riding the bike in a skirt, boots, and fake tattoos. She needs to be wearing a helmet but Jenelle is useless as a mother,” read the most popular comment. “Jenelle and David shouldn’t be allowed to be around kids or animals. Hell they shouldn’t be allowed in civilized society.”

Other people suspected Evans’ husband and Ensley’s father, David Eason, wouldn’t approve of protective headgear.

“Big Dave would never allow kids to wear helmets because he would see it as Sissy Helmets Because he is a tough bad guy. #homoertic,” they said.

Ensley is the only child Evans and Eason shares together. They each have two children from previous relationships.

Eason’s oldest daughter, 13-year-old Maryssa, lives with him on “The Land,” his property in North Carolina. His middle son — 8-year-old Kaden — lives with his mother, Olivia Leedlum.

Evans is the mother of 12-year-old son Jace, who is from her relationship with high school boyfriend Andrew Lewis. Her mother, Barbara, has had custody of Jace since he was a baby.

Her second son, 8-year-old Kaiser, is from her relationship with Nathan Griffith. They share custody and Kaiser lives with Eason and Evans on “The Land.”

Evans Is Feuding With Amber Portwood

Evans might not be on “Teen Mom” anymore, but that hasn’t stopped her from getting into fights with current MTV personalities.

Evans and “Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood have been feuding on social media. Most recently, Evans said Portwood was “still a b****” via Instagram on February 24.

For her part, Portwood said she was ready to move on.

“Like, it’s been years, and I just want to say: cut the crap out, ya know. The little comments, though, the little jabs at me, about being scared and stuff,” she said on February 12, per the Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “Jenelle, honey; what are you talking about, sweetie? Grow up. What are you writing and why is this s*** getting sent to me? Why is my name in your mouth?”