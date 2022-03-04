Fans Blast Jenelle Evans Over ‘Unsettling’ Photo of Ensley

“Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans faced some backlash after she shared a new picture of her daughter — 5-year-old Ensley — to Instagram.

The star was accused of using a filter and putting too much makeup on her daughter, whom she shares with her husband, David Eason.

“The cuteness is unreal,” Evans wrote as the caption for the photo, which showed Ensley smiling.

A screenshot of Ensley from Evans’ Instagram story was taken and posted to Reddit. “I actually agree with Jenelle!” the original poster wrote, earning more than 500 upvotes and nearly 250 comments.

While some people agreed that Ensley looked adorable, others were disturbed that Evans used a filter to change her daughter’s appearance.

“I HATE that grown a** adults are using beauty filters on their own children, giving their own kids a complex. Eventually, our children will ask…why don’t I look as pretty as the pics you post of me? A 5-year-old doesn’t need to be bronzed, contoured, airbrushed, lips plumped, and eyes brightened,” read one popular comment.

“The filters and editing are unsettling. She’s a f***ing kid, let her look how she looks,” another person added.

“Absolutely a cute kid but fucken hell I just went and tried that filter on my face and it’s even worse than I thought. Don’t filter kids it’s sick,” wrote a third social media user.

Evans has three children. In addition to Ensley, she is the mother of 12-year-old Jace — who lives with his maternal grandmother, Barbara — and 8-year-old Kaiser, who lives with his half-sister and his mom.

As some fans noted, Ensley is the only one of Evans’ children who has their own Instagram account.

Ensley & Evans Made a TikTok Video Together

Leading up to Evans facing criticism for editing a photo of her 5-year-old daughter, they filmed a TikTok video. Evans showed her followers a new hairstyle she was trying on her daughter.

“OK. We’re back with another hair video because I want to try this style on Ensley. I think it would look too kiddish on me so we’re gonna do hers instead. I’m gonna do lil’ buns and we’re gonna do the little twisty ties right here,” Evans said in the video, which amassed 680,000 views.

Before they were able to finish, Ensley said she didn’t want to put her hair in space buns. “OK she just wants it like this, so that’s what we’re gonna do. Cute, babe, cute!” Evans told her followers.

“She only lets me do so much 👸🏻😅,” the mother-of-three wrote as the caption

Evans Has Over 2.5M TikTok Followers

Since being fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2019 — after Eason shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget — Evans has created a new name for herself on TikTok.

Though there are still fans who remember her from her “Teen Mom” days — and those who are discovering her from the first time since “Teen Mom 2” was added to Netflix — Evans has found a new community on TikTok.

She regularly posts videos on the social media site, where she updates fans about her life, dances and participates in viral trends.