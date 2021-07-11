‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Called Out by YouTube Stars

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans was blasted by “Frenemies” stars Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein. She was accused of selling their merchandise as her own after she launched her own hoodie on July 9 via JenelleEasonMerch.com. On the same day, Klein — the host of “The H3 Podcast” and “Frenemies” — launched a collection of his own via TeddyFresh.

Currently, “Frenemies” hoodies do not appear on Evans’ merch website.

The drama went down on July 10 after Klein saw a screenshot that made it seem like Evans had placed “Frenemies” hoodies on her own merchandise website. “Girl what is wrong with you,” Klein tweeted, tagging the “Teen Mom 2” alum and Moteefe, the website that hosted the clothing. “Also you misspelled frenemies dips***.”

Though the tweets seem to have been deleted, they were preserved on Reddit.

Paytas’ tweet was still active at the time this story was published. “Ummm is this real ? Wtf” she asked.

The YouTuber shared a tweet from a fan who wrote,” jenelle from teen mom is selling her own frenemies merch.”

“Frenemies” is a podcast and YouTube series starring Klein and Paytas. The name of the series is true to the nature of their relationship, with Klein and Paytas fighting and Paytas quitting the series at least twice. They’ve decided to work together once more, even though they both made various statements about ending the show for good.

Evans, 29, hasn’t responded to the YouTube drama just yet.

Heavy reached out to Evans, Klein, and Paytas for a statement on the situation, but didn’t immediately hear back.

Fans Are Siding With Evans

While Evans hasn’t always been a fan-favorite on “Teen Mom 2,” or in the subReddit community, a large number of people came to her defense. They claimed Evans wasn’t responsible for the snafu and that the screenshots that Klein and Paytas saw did not come from the “Teen Mom 2” alum’s site.

“Jenelle is a shiiiiitttt person and I am a HUGE H3 fan, but with peace & love the merch page in question is not Jenelle’s,” one of the top comments read.

“This makes Trisha and Ethan look dumb as f***,” another added. “Jenelle didn’t make those.”

“They aren’t even on her shop though,” one fan said. “classic Ethan jumping the gun that’s why he deleted these tweets.”

Evans Was Blasted by a TLC Star





The crossover from MTV to YouTube isn’t the only switch Evans has made. The worlds of MTV and TLC collided when Evans briefly teamed up with TLC alum Deavan Clegg to produce the now-defunct podcast “Girl Sh*t.” Clegg and Evans had a falling out before the April 1 premiere of “Girl Sh*t,” and have been feuding ever since.

Most recently, Clegg threatened Evans with legal action after the MTV personality claimed that Clegg stole her Xanax — an allegation the TLC alum vehemently denied.

“Everyone who is my fan knows that Xanax is what took my aunt’s life. She was hooked on Xanax,” Clegg explained via Instagram stories on June 28. “And she overtook it, and she became addicted to it, which led to her death — ultimately making her commit suicide a day she took a lot of it. So everyone knows I do not like Xanax.”

She then alleged Evans drove unsafely with her 3-year-old daughter, Ensley.

“Driving high and drunk with your child — unacceptable,” Clegg claimed about Evans and her husband, David Eason. “You need help. Get help! You both need help. You need help.”

