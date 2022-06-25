Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans’s Ex Arrested for Theft

Jenelle Evans’s ex-boyfriend Kieffer Delp recently made headlines after being arrested for theft earlier this month, In Touch Weekly reported.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Jenelle’s former flame was arrested in Pennsylvania on June 11 and charged with “one count of misdemeanor theft and one count of criminal conspiracy.”

The conspiracy charge has since been dropped.

In Touch reported that it is unclear if Kieffer accepted a plea deal.

Kieffer Has Been Arrested Before

Kieffer’s recent arrest was not his first run-in with the law. According to The Sun, the 32-year-old was taken into custody in January 2018 for “operating a methamphetamine lab, possession with intent to deliver, and risking a catastrophe.”

The Sun reported that Kieffer agreed to serve a sentence of 18 to 36 months with three years of probation.

He was arrested again in February 2020, six days after completing his 2018 sentence, on an “outstanding warrant for jumping bail,” according to The Sun.

The Sun reported that the former “Teen Mom” star mom had another run-in with the law in October 2020 when he was arrested in Pennsylvania for a parole violation.

Jenelle Evans Dating History

Jenelle Evans made her reality TV debut on the hit MTV show “16 and Pregnant” in 2010. Since then, viewers have watched the North Carolina native navigate life as a young mom. One aspect of Jenelle’s life that viewers find interesting is Jenelle’s complicated love life.

Keep scrolling to read about Jenelle’s dating history:

Andrew Lewis

“Teen Mom” fans were first introduced to Andrew Lewis on “16 and Pregnant.” Andrew was Jenelle’s high school boyfriend and the father of her son Jace.

On “16 and Pregnant” fans watched Andrew promise Jenelle he would be involved in Jace’s life, but Andrew was scarcely around after the show.

Kieffer Delp

After her relationship with Andrew ended, Jenelle moved on to Kieffer Delp. According to Us Weekly, the pair dated on and off for two years, from 2010 to 2012.

The couple’s rocky relationship was captured on “Teen Mom 2.”

Gary Head

After her 2012 split with Kieffer, Jenelle started dating Gary Head. According to Us Weekly, the pair got engaged in May 2012 but abruptly ended their engagement two weeks later.

Courtland Rogers

After her split from Gary, Jenelle fell hard for her friend Courtland Rogers. Us Weekly reported that the two got engaged after just two months of dating. They tied the knot in December 2012, but the marriage wasn’t built to last.

Us Weekly reported that the couple split in January 2013, after one month of marriage. However, they briefly reconnected in April 2013 and were arrested for “heroin possession and assault,” according to Us Weekly.

Jenelle filed for divorce in May 2013.

Nathan Griffith

According to Us Weekly, Jenelle met Nathan Griffith on Tinder in June 2013. A few months after they started dating, Jenelle discovered she was pregnant. The couple welcomed a son, Kaiser, in June 2014.

Nathan proposed to Jenelle in January 2015 while on vacation in St. Thomas. Jenelle spoke to MTV News about the proposal in 2015.

“I was completely shocked,” she told the outlet. “I think I had an idea he would probably propose to me here, but I didn’t know when during the week he was gonna do it. And I didn’t know what was gonna happen or anything. So it was like expected, but unexpected.”

Jenelle and Nathan’s relationship started to fall apart after the engagement. In April 2015, Nathan was arrested on charges of domestic violence, according to Us Weekly. The two broke up after the altercation but reconnected in June 2015.

However, the reconciliation didn’t last long. Us Weekly reported that the couple broke up for good in August 2015.

David Eason

According to Us Weekly, Jenelle met her now-husband David Eason on Tinder in September 2015. The couple got engaged in February 2017 and tied the knot in September.

The couple has one child together, a daughter named Ensley.

