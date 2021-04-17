Jenelle Evans’ Ex Kieffer Delp Defends Her Dancing on TikTok

Way before Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was married to David Eason and before she dated ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith there was Kieffer Delp. Even though it’s been years since they were together, the former Teen Mom 2 star still has an ally in her ex-boyfriend, whom she dated on and off for two years.

Kieffer came to Jenelle’s defense on Twitter after netizens criticized her dancing on TikTok, something that she’s become accustomed to doing over the past year.

“If ‘no rhythm’ was a person,” the troll wrote. Keiffer saw the tweet and offered support to his former partner. “All yu n***** need to stop hatin on mah b**** fr she up there doin her thug thizzle,” he wrote.

Kieffer continued to defend Jenelle when another troll body-shamed her. “Yu shouldn’t talk about other human beings like that,” he tweeted.

Some netizens were surprised to see Kieffer supporting Jenelle. “You shouldn’t put up with that s*** Kieffer. Your misfortunes are feeding her and David’s lazy broke asses,” they wrote. “Not ok.”

“Kieffer — you really should ask Jenelle why she used you for her shitty clickbait?” another wondered. “Not [a] problem using you to profit off of your misfortune? That’s Jenelle now too lazy to get a real job. So is her deadbeat racist husband. I’m sure you knew this long ago she’s a user LMAO.”

Kieffer’s defense of Jenelle remained steady. “What misfortunes i don’t care bout none a dat if she can get a lil bread tell er get it i aint hatin,” he tweeted. “She seems to be doin fine someone doesn’t always have to be doin bad for someone to be doin good ya dig.”

Jenelle is a mother to three children: 11-year-old Jace from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis; 7-year-old Kaiser whom she shares with Nathan and 4-year-old Ensley Jolie, who she is raising with her husband. She and David have been married since 2017, though they briefly split in 2019.

Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019 after David fatally shot their pet dog Nugget after the animal nipped Ensley. David had been released by MTV the year before after he made racist and homophobic comments on social media.

Kieffer Was Released From Prison Last Month

Some netizens were surprised to see Keiffer back on social media considering he spent the past several months behind bars. The 30-year-old was jailed in October 2020 for a parole violation that stemmed from a 2018 arrest, a Pennsylvania prison confirmed to The Sun.

Kieffer was accused of operating a meth lab in 2018 and sentenced to 18 to 36 months behind bars. He was released in February 2020 but arrested again days later after he skipped bail in New Jersey, The Sun reported.

Kieffer & Jenelle Did Heroin Together

Jenelle admitted during the Season 4 reunion of Teen Mom 2 in 2013 that she and Kieffer did heroin together. At the time, she said she was at her lowest point after being assaulted by her ex-fiance Gary Head, who was formally charged with assault in 2012.

Kieffer said the drugs would make her feel better. “When I got his support, he wanted me to do drugs. That’s the first time in my life I’ve ever tried (heroin),” Jenelle told Dr. Drew Pinsky, as noted by Today. She admitted to using heroin for a month before she stopped and left Keiffer.

“I’ve cleaned up so much,” she claimed.

A famous Teen Mom moment includes Kieffer. It occurred when Jenelle’s mom Barbara Evans accused the MTV star and her then-boyfriend of being under the influence. “High, high you’re both high,” she said at the time.

