Jenelle Evans Expresses Regret Over Tattoo

“Teen Mom 2” alumna Jenelle Evans rang in the New Year with her husband David Eason, and the couple shared their countdown to midnight on TikTok. Although much of the video was the couple getting ready for their New Year’s party, taking photos, and sharing a kiss at midnight, one fan zeroed in on one of Evans’s tattoos (which reads “YOLO” in cursive letters across her chest) in the comments, which prompted a response from the star.

“Ok but the yolo tat is still giving major slay just sayin,” the fan wrote, to which Evans responded, “Omg I wish I never did that 😂”.

Jenelle Evans Has Had a ‘YOLO’ Tattoo For Over a Decade

Jenelle Evans got her “YOLO” tattoo over a decade ago in 2012, according to PopCrush. That year saw a rise in popularity in “YOLO” tattoos after rapper Drake popularized the phrase (which stands for “You Only Live Once) in his song “The Motto”. Evans was 20 years old at the time, and made it clear that she didn’t get the tattoo because of the Drake song, tweeting, “I got the tatt cuz its a good quote, not becuz of the song #getreal” at the time.

Nowadays, however, Evans has changed her tune. The MTV star has previously made a TikTok in February 2021 where she responded to the prompt, “What is the dumbest tattoo that you’ve ever gotten?” with a clip of her “YOLO” tattoo as Drake’s “The Motto” played in the background, as a nod to the tattoo’s inspiration. Many fans in that post’s comment section thought the tattoo said “JACE” after Evans’s first son, whose father Andrew Lewis was out of the picture for most of his life. This prompted Evans to correct fans in the comments, writing, “Everyone it says YOLO”.

One fan only noticed Evans’s “YOLO” tattoo for the first time in her New Year’s Eve video, sharing a screenshot to Reddit, which prompted fans to sound off with their opinions of the tattoo, with one fan writing, “Yesss I remember when this happened and it’s only gotten funnier and cringier. I wanna say it was 2012”.

Fans Have Slammed Jenelle Evans’s Tattoos In the Past

Fans have been quick to call out Jenelle Evans’s tattoos in the past, even when her ink is only temporary.

In November 2022, Evans shared a video to TikTok featuring her makeup removal routine, and fans took notice of the mermaid tattoos visible on her forearms. Evans asked fans in the comments if they thought her mermaid tattoos were real, writing, “Question: do y’all think that’s a real sleeve tattoo at the beginning? 😂💀” and while the reaction was generally positive on TikTok, fans took the discussion to Reddit and were much more critical of the tattoos.

One fan, who didn’t yet have the full context, wrote, “When did she get the mermaid tattoo? It looks like a temporary tattoo my 6 year old daughter would want to wear lol.” Evans later cleared up in a YouTube video that the mermaid tattoos were in fact made for children.

