Fake Video of Jenelle’s ‘Audition’ for ‘AGT’ Goes Viral

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans did not audition for America’s Got Talent, but one netizen predicted what it might look like if she did. A Reddit user took one of Jenelle’s dances from TikTok and then mashed it with someone’s real audition from AGT.

Judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Howie Mandel and Hiedi Klum watched in confusion. The audience members also looked stupefied. Possibly created by someone who is not a fan of Jenelle’s TikTok videos, the judges ultimately decided the Teen Mom 2 star did not have what it takes to compete on AGT.

While Jenelle never tried out for the series, that didn’t stop Redditors on the Teen Mom page from liking the phony video. Hours after being shared, it was one of the most popular posts on the subreddit with more than 1,600 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

“I’m deadddd. I can just picture Simon saying “Jenelle.. that Swamp Shuffle was absolutely atrocious,” one person wrote.

“I’ve never seen someone with so little self-awareness,” another added. “That being said this had me rolllliiinnngg.”

A third commented, “Waiting for my free award so I can give it to this video!”

Jenelle First Posted the Video in August

The creator used one of Jenelle’s original TikTok videos, which was first shared over the summer on August 25. Jenelle chose the song “Mood” by 24Goldn and featuring Iann Dior for her choreographed dance, something that’s extremely popular on the app. Her rendition of the trend currently has 2.4 million viewers and thousands of comments.

“Fall is almost here!” the former Teen Mom 2 star wrote as the caption. “Look at all the leaves in my driveway. Love this song!”

Redditors weren’t the only people who were unkind to Jenelle in the comment section. Some of the most popular responses were criticisms of the North Carolina native.

“If not having rhythm was a person,” the top comment said. “How do you delete someone else’s TikTok” another asked.

Jenelle answered, “Y’all be trippin'” when someone claimed her ex-boyfriend, Kieffer Delp, was “100% hiding in those woods” behind her.

Jenelle Was Accused of Saying the N-Word in a TikTok Video

It’s not the first time one of Jenelle’s TikTok videos has garnered attention. At the beginning of August, she was accused of saying the N-word while dancing to “Tap In” by Saweetie in a July 31, 2020 video. The clip has since garnered nearly 3 million views.

A majority of her followers defended her, saying the mother-of-three did not utter the racial slur. “I put it on slow mode. She definitely did NOT say it,” one person wrote. Jenelle confirmed the netizen’s claim, writing: “I wouldn’t have uploaded it if I did.”

As most Teen Mom fans know, Jenelle and her husband David Eason are familiar with chaos. The star was fired from MTV in 2019 after David shot and killed their pet dog, Nugget. David had been released from the series the year prior after he made homophobic and transphobic comments.

The couple has continued to garner buzz after leaving the series, with Jenelle accusing former co-star Chelsea Houska of displaying mean girl behavior while they filmed the Teen Mom 2 reunions together over the years. Jenelle also slammed co-star Kailyn Lowry, who talked negatively about her in the media, per Jenelle.

READ NEXT: Teen Mom Star Accuses Chelsea Houska of Mean Girl Behavior