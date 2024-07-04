‘Teen Mom’ Star Is Injured After Fall

“Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans shared that she injured herself after falling on her carpeted stairs while wearing socks.

Evans spoke about her injury in a June 30 TikTok upload. The video showed the mother of three wearing a knee brace and holding crutches while she sat on what appears to be a bed. She shared that the fall occurred on June 20.

“I fell. I fell down three stairs. Only three. It was a set of like six. But halfway down, I fell down three. My heels hit the bottom of the stairs. And it hit three stairs,” said Evans.

According to the MTV personality, the fall “jammed [her] leg into [her] hip,” causing her pain. The 32-year-old stated that she went to the emergency room after her fall, where it was determined that she did not break any bones. However, her discharge papers recommended that she should “follow up with an orthopedic if you don’t feel good within three days.”

Evans stated that she was “still in pain” and could not “bare weight on [her] knee” at the time of filming the TikTok post. She shared that she decided to visit a doctor, specializing in sports medicine, to look at her knee. According to Evans, the doctor expressed concern after using her ultrasound machine.

“She gets to the bottom of my knee and says, ‘Oh that doesn’t look that solid,'” said Evans.

The reality television personality stated that the doctor recommended that she undergo Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) to figure out the exact cause of her pain.

“Hopefully, I’m okay. [The doctor] is thinking that my tendon [on my knee] might be tore a little,” said Evans. “I hope not. That’s the last thing I need to hear. Because the only thing to repair that with is surgery if it doesn’t heal right.”

Evans also shared that her eldest son, Jace, 14, has been helping her recover.

Jenelle Evans Shared a Video of Her in a Wheelchair

Evans shared a TikTok video that showed her sitting in a wheelchair on June 30. In the video, Evans celebrated her youngest son, Kaiser’s 10th birthday, by surprising him with tickets to the Las Vegas show, Battlebots Destruct-A-Thon.

Evans’ daughter, Ensley, 7, pushed her mother in a wheelchair before the event began.

“It’s kind of fun,” said Ensley.

Jenelle Evans Mentioned Her Injury on Her Instagram Stories

Evans mentioned her injury in a series of June 2024 Instagram Stories. Screenshots of Evans’ social media posts have been uploaded on the “Teen Mom” subreddit on Reddit.

In the first Instagram Story, she told her followers that she “fell down the stairs and [has] been in bed the past two days.” She also stated that she “sprained [her] entire hip and [her] entire leg.”

Evans also answered a fan who inquired if she would like to have more children.

“Noooo, lol, I have my tubes tied,” wrote the mother of three.

Evans, who announced her separation from her second husband, David Eason, in March 2024, addressed rumors that she was pregnant in a March 29 TikTok video. She stated that she was not expecting another child.

“My tubes are tied. So there’s, like, I don’t know, a 95 percent chance I can’t get pregnant,” said Evans.