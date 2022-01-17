Jenelle Evans Issues Statement on Farrah Abraham’s Arrest

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans had some opinions to share about “Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham’s arrest outside Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood, California, on January 16, 2022. She was accused of hitting a security guard, a claim that Abraham vehemently refutes.

She’s due in court on May 19, 2022, to answer for a misdemeanor charge, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. Abraham was released without bail the same day she was arrested.

Evans, who didn’t appear alongside Abraham on MTV, called Abraham’s situation “sad.”

“Farrah needs to grow up and act her age. If she can’t handle alcohol she should stay home,” Evans told The Sun on January 17, 2022. “It’s sad she acts this way when she knows it’s going to end up in the news and her daughter can read it. And if she was set up then maybe it’s best to stay home and drink.”

Abraham has one daughter — 12-year-old Sophia — while Evans has three children with three partners.

Evans had her eldest son, 12-year-old Jace, with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis. Her mother, Barbara Evans, now has primary custody of the preteen.

She welcomed her middle child, a 7-year-old son named Kaiser, with her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith.

Evans’ third child, a 4-year-old daughter named Ensley, is from her relationship with husband David Eason.

Abraham Claimed She Was ‘Set Up’

In addition to saying that she was the one who was assaulted during the incident outside of Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood, the “Teen Mom OG” star said she was “set up” by the person who invited her to the bar.

Hours after the arrest, Abraham shared a video of the incident on Facebook without the audio.

“I post this as no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold,” Abraham wrote. “I’m putting a restraining order on @antonelloparloto livebad who made this dinner reservation and conspired an attack on myself with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a ‘private persons arrest complete setup.”

Abraham Shared Pictures of Her Injuries

The day after she was detained, Abraham posted photos of the injuries — some scratches and bruises — she sustained.

“Grandmaster Recorders is to blame for assault, my body is in pain and I will never normalize abuse or violence like this. Wrong is wrong, crime is crime,” she wrote.

“Damaging my body is serious and legal protocols were not followed on a public sidewalk awaiting police,” Abraham continued. “This is against the law. Charges will be in full effect as no one should ever have this happen to them. Stop normalizing abuse!”

In a statement to E! News, Abraham said she was looking forward to her day in court.

“I’m tired of being maliciously battered, attacked, conspired against while having dinner at Grandmaster Records. This was a private person’s arrest,” the MTV personality told E! News. “My lawyer is handling from here.”

“It is terrifying and traumatizing that people attack me and I cannot even enjoy dinner as I’m the only person out of three attacked and harassed,” she said. “I look forward to court, as always.”

