Jenelle Evans Flips off Critics in New TikTok Video

Jenelle Evans is clapping back at haters once again.

In a TikTok posted on May 18, 2022, the former “Teen Mom” star gave critics the middle finger not once, but twice. In the process, she showed off a new tattoo that she got over the May 14, 2022, weekend while celebrating Briana DeJesus’ lawsuit win.

In the TikTok, Eminem’s “The Real Slim Shady” played in the background as Evans made her way toward the camera. As she flipped off the camera, she wrote, “You don’t have to hold grudges…”

Evans captioned the video, “$ sign on my wrist now.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans React to Evans’ Video

Fans appeared split on the TikTok.

One person wrote, “I’ve always loved you and your bluntness.” Another, however, commented, “so nothing has changed.”

And another asked where one of Evans’ children was: “where’s Jace, he’s the only thing I like about that family, sweet kid got a bad break in life.”

Play

depressed. Not to be all dramatic, BUT social media HAS been getting to me lately. I needed to take a couple of days to relax and take a step back. Like and subscribe for more content like this daily! Turn notifications ON to know when video uploads are posted ❤️ #mentalhealth 2022-05-04T18:20:55Z

The TikTok isn’t the first time Evans has addressed her critics. In a YouTube post from May 4, 2022, seen above, Evans admitted that she was wearing sunglasses because she had been crying.

She told her fans, “It’s just… you know, haters. It just gets to me because I’m trying to move on and I’m trying to focus on the positive in life and not focus on the negative but it’s really hard…there’s a group of haters that just have a hate campaign against me and they literally comment on all these posts.”

Evans added that she had recently secured a brand deal but after critics intervened, the deal came to an end.

“That was job security and security for my family,” Evans said.

Jenelle Evans Joined Onlyfans

Evans’ latest TikTok comes on the heels of her joining Only Fans.

Earlier this month, Evans made the announcement in a set of Instagram Stories that are no longer active. In one post, she wrote, “I did it,” and included a link to her OnlyFans profile.

In the video, Evans wore a cutout pink bikini top.

The former reality star’s Only Fans profile reads, “Known for being on MTV from 2009-2020. Popular Social Media Influencer on all platforms.” She currently charges $20 each month to subscribe to her channel.

Only Fans is a subscription-based platform that allows users to “sell and/or purchase original content,” in the words of Complex. The outlet reported that the site originally garnered public attention during the COVID pandemic lockdown as a destination for sex workers. Only Fans has since “ballooned into a world of its own, where artists, entertainers, sex workers, and others can monetize their influence.”

On May 11, 2022, Evans’ husband, David Eason, posed in his underwear after kicking off his own Only Fans account.

The former reality star announced that he had joined Only Fans on his Instagram page on May 10, 2022. Eason posted a photo sitting on a lawn chair wearing tighty whities. He captioned the photo, “Yes we both did it! Link in bio!”

Eason’s Only Fans page reveals that he is charging $10 per month for a subscription to his posts. To date, he has posted on seven occasions. While the posts are blocked to all users who are not subscribing, the caption for a post from May 16, 2022, reads, “It’s amazing what a little but of fasting can do for a man!”